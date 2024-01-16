Braves agree to deal with 17-year-old infielder Jose Perdomo for $5 million bonus
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves agreed to a minor league contract Monday with 17-year-old infielder Jose Perdomo for a $5 million bonus, the highest amount on the first day of the 2024 signing period and the most for a Venezuelan-born player.
The deal consumes the majority of the Braves' international bonus pool of about $5.9 million.
Perdomo, 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, is regarded as a strong hitting prospect with the defensive skills to remain at shortstop.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB