Bravo, Lee’s Summit: Rapper Sir Adams made hip-hop history at this year’s Oktoberfest | Opinion

When hip-hop artist Sir Adams took to the main stage at Oktoberfest in Lee’s Summit Saturday, he became the first rap act to perform original music at the annual event in 30 years. It would be easy to question why this development took so long. But let’s be real here: Hip-hop is not usually associated with the global or local celebration of Bavarian heritage.

After watching Sir Adams’ energized 45-minute set, I’d say his inclusion at in Lee’s Summit’s popular annual festival shouldn’t be a one-off. I witnessed men, women and children of all ages dancing along to the music and bobbing their heads in rhythm to the lyrics.

“Getting this opportunity is a next level thing that can open doors for others in the future,” Sir Adams said.

I’ve known of the local rapper since my time as a community news reporter in Lee’s Summit. I interviewed him once about 10 years ago when he was selected to perform in a showcase for the first time at the annual South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin. Saturday in Lee’s Summit marked my first time seeing him live.

During this weekend’s family-friendly show, Sir Adams feverishly paced from one side to the other while spitting out deft lyrics. He spent time on stage alongside a DJ, but mainly worked the crowd from the street level.

In between songs, Sir Adams repeatedly thanked the people in attendance for being there. He gave a special shout-out to his mother, who appeared to be her son’s top vocal supporter that day.

More than a dozen times, he implored the audience to echo screams of the “Yeah!” made famous by former presidential candidate Howard Dean. As a whole, the performance was really good.

“He was being himself,” said Jeff McCaughey of Lee’s Summit. “I love that. He was expressing himself in front of the crowd — that was amazing. I really enjoyed it.”

McCaughey said he attended Oktoberfest with his wife. He told me he doesn’t normally listen to hip-hop music and he’d never heard of Sir Adams. My guess is the 35-year-old rapper has a new fan.

“My wife and I are here loving the day and we just came over to see the stage and the music and we loved it,” McCaughey said.

Family festivals should be inclusive

In the past, I’ve been critical of other annual gatherings that excluded hip-hop or soul music from their entertainment lineups. The SantaCaliGon Festival in Independence and the annual Olathe Live! concert series have routinely left rap artists on the outside looking in.

If you ask me, the omission is surprising. Hip-hop is more than 50 years old and is widely considered one of the most influential types of music in pop culture around the world. In 2017, R&B/hip-hop became the No. 1 music genre in America, according to the Nielsen ratings service.

Oktoberfest organizers in Lee’s Summit took note of rap music’s ascension and got it right. Other festival planners around the metropolitan area could learn a thing or two about inclusive entertainment from the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event.

Courtney Stoddard Laufketter of Lee’s Summit was in charge of booking the bands for Oktoberfest again this year. Other acts included the local Guns N’ Roses tribute act Paradise Kansas City, party band The Crossroad Sounds, alt-rock cover group Concrete Daisies and country rock act The Jimmy Harris Band.

Two years ago, Laufketter booked popular hip-hop cover band Dolewite to perform on the main stage. She chose Sir Adams this time around because she “liked his sound and am excited to have something different at the festival,” Laufketter told me days before Sir Adams hit the stage.

“As far as I know, he is the first original hip-hop artist to play at our Oktoberfest, which has been around for about 30 years,” she said.

“He’s truly one of the brightest up and coming stars we have in the Kansas City collective,” said Kansas City rapper Mac Lethal.

‘Raw, personal and fearless’

Mac Lethal is a popular rap act from Kansas City. One of his best-known songs is “The Kansas City Chiefs Anthem,” first released in 2020. He said he became acquainted with Sir Adams through the music scene here, and the two have performed together.

“I really love his music and hunger for being creative,” Mac said. “His live show is fantastic, and his overall energy as a friend is supportive and infectiously positive.”

Before Oktoberfest, I asked Mac to describe Sir Adams’ music.

“His music is raw, personal and fearless,” he said. “He takes you to the edge with his sound. He’s not afraid to chart new territory with his concepts and the sonic choices he makes which is refreshing. He’s truly one of the brightest up and coming stars we have in the Kansas City collective.”

Mac said Sir Adams has the ability to reach unconventional places such as Oktoberfest because of his style of rap music.

When we spoke, Mac was sort of prophetic about the impact Sir Adams would have at the annual festival.

“It won’t surprise me when he turns the entire Oktoberfest crowd into new fans,” he said.

After speaking with people like McCaughey and his wife, and watching Sir Adams on stage, I’d say Mac Lethal’s assessment was spot on.

“I’m just honored and blessed,” Sir Adams said.

The hip-hop artist made history by being the first rap act to take the main stage at Lee’s Summit Oktoberfest. He shouldn’t be the last.