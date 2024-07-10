'The Braxtons' Trailer: Toni Braxton Returns to the Stage After 'Major Scare' But 'Entire Show' Is in Jeopardy (Exclusive)

The new series premieres on WEtv on August 9

The Braxtons are back and bigger than ever!

The famous family is making a return to television as they navigate a brand new set of challenges. WE tv first announced in February that Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and matriarch Dr. Evelyn Braxton would reunite for a new reality series, The Braxtons.

More than three years after their docuseries Braxton Family Values came to end, the ladies will “share new love, success, heartbreak, ongoing family dynamics and so much more” on the new show, according to a press release from the network.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the series, the Braxton women open up about their decision to return to camera. While they may have "a lot of things we need to talk about" and "a lot to share," Tamar says that "being a Braxton is my legacy, it's my birthright."

Though the family acknowledges that things are "never going to be the same" without their sister Traci, who died at age 50 in March 2022, their lives move on as they embark on new journeys.

Toni takes a stab at standup comedy to the chagrin of her mother and sisters who think she should "stick to singing." Trina, on the other hand, is ready for her children to give her "grand babies," and nearly throws a fit when her husband, Von Scales, tells her he encouraged them "to get vasectomies" if they didn't want children.

While Evelyn seeks to get back into the dating pool and find a new man, Toni gears up to get back on stage for the first time in four years.

"Just a few months ago, I had a major scare involving my heart," she tells cameras before informing her loved ones she still fears that she's going to "get sick."

Emotions run high between the Braxton women. During a family sit down, Evelyn cries, "I just lost a child" while Trina admits through tears, "I wasn't strong enough. I wasn't strong enough to see it."

Eventually Toni makes her return to the stage and while flashes of her performing play on screen, while family friend Hill Harper threatens to "stop the entire show" before the trailer features a shot of Toni seemingly doubled over in pain.



The Braxtons premieres August 9 on WE tv.

