Brazil bridge collapses, spilling sulfuric acid into river

Reuters
·1 min read
An aerial view shows a collapsed bridge near Aguiarnopolis and Estreito, in Brazil

(Reuters) - A bridge connecting two states in Brazil's northern and northeastern regions collapsed on Sunday as vehicles were crossing, killing at least one person and spilling sulfuric acid into the Tocantins River.

The National Department of Transport Infrastructure said the central span of the 533-meter (0.3-mile) bridge, linking the cities of Estreito in Maranhao state and Aguiarnopolis in Tocantins state, gave way in the afternoon. A tanker truck carrying the acid plunged into the water, officials said.

According to the fire department, one person has been confirmed dead and another was rescued alive.

Aguiarnopolis city councilman Elias Junior was recording a video asking authorities to fix problems with the bridge, which he said could no longer handle the heavy trucks passing over it. As he pointed to a large crack on the shoulder of the bridge, the structure collapsed in front of him, causing him to run back. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the video. Junior did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary estimates indicate at least 11 people were involved in the accident with two trucks, a car, and a motorcycle falling into the river, which is more than 50 meters (164 feet) deep.

By early evening, rescue divers halted their efforts after identifying that one submerged tanker was leaking sulfuric acid, said the fire department from Tocantins.

The Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge, inaugurated in 1960, was built with reinforced concrete and is part of the BR-226 highway, connecting the federal capital Brasilia to Belem, a northern city set to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference next year.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Fabricio de Castro; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Latest Stories

  • Footage of strikingly 'awesome' grizzly bear inspires witty reaction

    Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…

  • Snowbirds face a U.S. winter marked by La Niña’s thumbprint

    Folks heading south of the border this season could see a season influenced by a La Niña-like pattern

  • A Mysterious Lifeform Has Emerged From the Bottom of a Lake That Should Be Entirely Frozen

    Scientists thought that Lake Enigma was frozen from top to bottom. Then they discovered that water—and mysterious lifeforms—existed 11 meters below the surface.

  • Trump’s energy strategy is ‘drill baby drill.’ It’s going to be much harder than that

    President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a three-word energy policy: “Drill, baby, drill.” But with about a month to go until inauguration, early glimpses at his cabinet picks for energy and the environment suggest it’s not going to be that easy.

  • Second mudslide victim's body found as more high winds strike B.C. coast

    High winds are again hitting the coast of British Columbia, as gusts surpassing 100 km/h have been reported at several outlying islands.

  • A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Fly Through the Sun

    Forget the cautionary tale of Icarus. NASA's daring Parker Solar Probe is gearing up to fly into the Sun to glean the secrets of our star's megahot winds, Ars Technica reports. Ever since it launched in 2018, the tiny spacecraft, which weighs less than a ton, has been continuously bounding through our solar system and performing flybys of the Sun, reaching record breaking speeds. But on Christmas eve, the orbiter will make its closest approach yet, coming within 3.8 million miles of the solar su

  • Canadian man accidentally records humpback whale on underwater camera

    Cinematographer and diver, Peter Mieras, accidentally captured this breathtaking moment after dropping his camera underwater off the coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

  • Snow threatens Monday commute across southern Ontario

    All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday

  • Trump wants to scrap Biden’s ban on a chunk of natural gas exports. It won’t help America’s top buyer much

    Donald Trump is set to overturn a ban on some US exports of liquefied natural gas in a move that may worsen the climate crisis. As for the biggest buyer of American LNG, Europe, it will have to wait till after the end of the decade to see the benefit.

  • Ontario will get an Alberta Clipper before Christmas

    A white Christmas is on the board for southern Ontario as another Alberta clipper brings wide spread snow across the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.

  • Storm guarantees a white Christmas for those hit in Atlantic Canada

    Nathan Coleman reports from Atlantic Canada after an overnight snowstorm dropped over 20 cm of snow in many areas.

  • Winter weather advisories in place across Canada

    Across Canada, much of the country is under winter weather advisories for the holiday season. Anthony Farnell looks at the wind chills and heavy snow expected for the Atlantic and eastern provinces, and the rainstorms forecasted for B.C.'s coast.

  • More deer killed by hunters in N.B. than any year since 1997

    Deer hunters in the province are bringing more venison to put on the table this year. They took 11,780 deer in New Brunswick this fall — a 31 per cent increase since last year, and the largest number of deer harvested in the province since 1997. "We were expecting an increase in harvest," said Joe Kennedy, a provincial deer biologist, in an interview on Information Morning Fredericton."We've been tracking an increase in the population for the last 10 years really, and we were expecting about an

  • Winter weather could put a damper on holiday travel

    As Christmas approaches and an expected record number of people across the country set off on their journeys, they may encounter travel trouble as winter storms threaten delays.

  • Drone reveals devastation in Mayotte after cyclone wreaks havoc

    STORY: :: Drone footage reveals destruction in Mayotte after Cyclone Chido hits the island:: December 20, 2024:: Mamoudzou, MayotteOfficials in France's poorest overseas territory have only been able to confirm 31 fatalities more than five days after the cyclone, but some have said they fear thousands could have been killed. A lawmaker told French President Emmanuel Macron that some victims had been buried in mass graves. Reuters could not immediately verify that.Many areas remain inaccessible. Heavy rain in the capital Mamoudzou and other areas has worsened the plight of thousands of people whose shantytown dwellings were flattened.Health workers say they are bracing for a surge of disease as dead bodies lie unburied and people struggle to get clean drinking water.Three out of four people in Mayotte live below the national poverty line. While it exports vanilla, coffee and cinnamon, it remains heavily dependent on support from metropolitan France and attracts relatively few tourists.

  • Volunteers battle to clear spilled oil on Russia's Black Sea coast

    STORY: ::Near Anapa, Russia::Volunteers struggle to clear spilled oil on Russia's Black Sea coast after a storm damaged two tankers "It was only when we arrived here that we understood how serious the scale of damage is. We are now removing the top layer, but there are a lot of small oil flecks. How to remove those later is unclear, I don't imagine it is possible yet."::December 21, 2024The disaster will have a long-term consequences to the nature of the region as the oil penetrates the top soil layers, volunteers told Reuters.The Kerch Strait separates southern Russia from Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and is a route for exports of Russian grain and fuel products. One of the vessels split in half, and a crew member was killed, while the other ran aground. The two ships were carrying some 9,200 metric tons (62,000 barrels) of oil products in total, of which 40% is estimated to have leaked into the sea. President Vladimir Putin has called the incident an ecological disaster.The area provides an important habitat for seabirds and dolphins. Among the worst hit locations is Anapa, a popular tourist resort that is known for its golden, sandy beaches.

  • Trump EPA Pick Lee Zeldin Is Fossil Fuel’s Inside Man

    He’s not a household name, but he’s a threat to the planet

  • Vatican unveils photovoltaic roof as part of Pope's pledge to move to green energy

    Pope Francis outlined his green vision for the Vatican in his 'Brother Sun' letter in June. In it he said solar panels would be installed on a Vatican-owned property outside Rome and the power generated from that could supply all of Vatican City's energy needs.View on euronews

  • Calgary was warmer than Miami the Christmas it snowed in Florida

    One of the most intense cold outbreaks in living memory swept over eastern North America in time for the final Christmas of the 1980s

  • East Coast braces for significant storm with up to 30 cm of snow

    A significant pre-Christmas storm will snarl weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces