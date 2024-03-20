Brazil’s environmental star
At Copacabana Beach, a father and daughter duo gets ready to dive in the sea. (Mar 19).
At Copacabana Beach, a father and daughter duo gets ready to dive in the sea. (Mar 19).
The partner of the world’s No. 2 tennis star also was a former NHL player.
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died. He was 52. The NHL Players' Association confirmed the news via Simon's family that he died Monday night. The cause of death wasn't provided. The six-foot-three, 232-pound forward from Wawa, Ont., compiled 1,824 penalty minutes in 782 games with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild. The NHLPA said in an email Tuesda
Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov died in "an apparent suicide," the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement issued Tuesday. He was 42.
Jon Rahm says leaving behind PGA Tour traditions is ‘difficult.’
Konstantin Koltsov's ex-wife has said the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was "most likely very drunk" when he died. Koltsov, 42, a Belarusian former professional ice hockey player, was found dead at a hotel in Miami, Florida, on Monday. Police investigating his death have said it was an "apparent suicide" after they found no evidence of "foul play".
Jake Paul is dating Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch speed skater who medaled in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games
Kobe Bryant's relationship with his parents was choppy after he married Vanessa. Four years after his death, Joe Bryant is auctioning the 2000 Lakers championship ring that Kobe gifted him.
SYDNEY, N.S. — The Canadian team has embraced the grind of an unforgiving schedule at the world women's curling championship. The wins keep on coming no matter when the Ottawa-based foursome is playing. Rachel Homan skipped the host side to a 7-2 victory over Japan's Miyu Ueno on Wednesday morning to remain unbeaten at 7-0. It was a quick turnaround after a victory over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni a night earlier. That result, which came after an extra-end win over Italy's Stefania Constanti
With most of the top players in NFL free agency already accounted for, it's time to hand out report cards. Which teams earned the top grades?
The 42-year-old had been dating tennis star Aryna Sabalenka since 2021
The demand for top QBs continues to rise in our latest 2024 NFL mock draft, with the Vikings trading up to secure an elite passer.
Richard Wolowicz/Getty ImagesKonstantin Koltsov, a former NHL player from Belarus, and the boyfriend of tennis champ Aryna Sabalenka, has died by “an apparent suicide.”At 12:39 a.m. on Monday morning, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami Beach, “in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” the Miami-Dade Police Department told The Daily Beast.“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the inve
Russia's government is becoming increasingly aggressive towards the International Olympic Committee as the Paris Games draw near, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday. Russia sports minister Oleg Matytsin said last week Russia should not boycott the July 26 to Aug. 11 Games despite restrictions on its athletes imposed by the IOC over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "As far as their participation is concerned, we have heard the rather polite signal (from the Russian sports minister) ... but on the other hand, we've also seen the government's very aggressive comments," Bach told French daily Le Monde.
The NFL competition committee is proposing a rule to penalize so-called “hip-drop” tackles and a radical change to kickoffs to add more returns without compromising safety. The proposals will be presented to owners at the league meetings later this month, with 24 out of 32 votes needed for approval. The committee didn’t propose any rule changes to limit the use of the “tush push” quarterback sneak that has been so successful for the Philadelphia Eagles the past few seasons, or any change to the
UFC champ Sean O'Malley went off on Marlon Vera for accusing him of greasing in their rematch.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Kardashian brought out one of her many Hermès handbags for a courtside basketball outing with her son Saint — see why it's getting so much buzz
Things got emotional on Good Morning Football as Jamie Erdahl bid farewell to the show ahead of her maternity leave. The sports host got teary-eyed as she paid homage to her co-hosts, who might not be there when she returns to the show. NFL Network recently announced that GMFB, which is based in NY, was …
WrestleMania 40 goes extra-large with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and The Rock among the superstars battling for gold.
Caleb Williams saved the best for last at his pro day on Wednesday.