Brazil outraged after US deportees arrive handcuffed, Colombia to refuse US deportation flights

The plane that brought the deported Brazilians from the US is pictured at the Eduardo Gomes International Airport in Manaus, Amazonas state, on January 25, 2025.

Brazil has reacted with outrage after 88 of its nationals arrived in their homeland handcuffed following their deportation from the United States. Brazil blasted Washington over its “degrading treatment” of the passengers and its “flagrant disregard” for their rights, demanding an explanation. Colombia, meanwhile, said it will not allow US deportation flights to land in the country.

Brazil’s government expressed outrage on Saturday after dozens of immigrants deported from the United States arrived by plane in handcuffs, calling it a “flagrant disregard” for their rights.

The foreign ministry said it would demand an explanation from Washington over the “degrading treatment of passengers on the flight”.

The spat comes as Latin America grapples with US President Donald Trump’s return to power bringing a hardline anti-immigration agenda, promising crackdowns on irregular migration and mass deportations.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the plane landed in the northern city of Manaus, Brazilian authorities ordered US officials to “immediately remove the handcuffs", the justice ministry said in a statement.

Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski told President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of “the flagrant disregard for the fundamental rights of Brazilian citizens", the statement said.

The government said 88 Brazilians were aboard the aircraft.

‘Some people fainted’



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Immigration clampdown: US military to send more troops to Mexico border

How visas for skilled foreign workers are splitting MAGA in two

In pictures: First deportation flights of Trump's presidency arrive in Latin America