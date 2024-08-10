Brazil plane crash latest: Removal of bodies begins after plane crashes near Sao Paulo, killing 62 passengers

Brazilian civil defense teams have recovered at least 26 bodies from the wreckage of a plane that crashed in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state on Friday, killing all 62 people on board.

VoePass flight 2283 took off from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, just before noon on its way to the Sao Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport. The ATR-72 lost signal around 1:22 pm local time and crashed in Vinhedo, 50 miles northwest of Sao Paulo city.

Captain Danilo Santos Romano, a pilot with the Voepass airline since 2022, was flying the ATR-72 when it crashed, according to Brazilian outlet Globo TV News.

Other crew members included co-pilot Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, 61, and flight attendant Débora Soper Avila, 29, according to the outlet, which viewed the downed flight’s manifest.

Brazilian officials are investigating the cause of the crash, and have recovered the plane’s black box.

Ice may be one factor in the crash, according to VoePass.

Bodies recovered from crash site as death toll revised to 62

Timeline of VoePass flight 2283: What we know so far

ATR-72: successful regional aircraft that has been involved in a dozen fatal crashes

Ice may have contributed to Brazil plane crash, deadliest incident of 2024

‘Moment of panic’: Witness speaks out

‘I thought I was going to die’: Witness describes seeing ATR-72 crash in Brazil

‘I thought I was going to die’: Witness describes seeing ATR-72 crash in Brazil

20:45 , Josh Marcus

Local residents of the upscale Vinhedo community, outside of São Paolo, were shocked on Friday to see a twin-engine jet careening out of the sky.

“I thought I was going to die,” said Victor de Sousa, 12, told The Wall Street Journal.

“Everyone started screaming when they saw the plane, even the teachers,” he said. “We were all crying, one kid fainted.”

Fragments from the crash littered the suburban neighborhood, including falling into one person’s pool.

Photo captures sprawling wreckage of Brazil plane crash

19:45 , Josh Marcus

(EPA)

Passenger narrowly missed boarding Brazil flight that crashed

18:45 , Josh Marcus

A Brazilian man named Adriano Assis narrowly missed being onboard a regional jet that crashed near Sao Paolo on Friday, killing 62.

The Rio de Janeiro resident told Brazil’s TV Globo he didn’t board the flight in time due to a mixup at the airport.

He believed he booked his flight on a different airline, LATAM, and arrived at the proper gate too late to board, at which point an airline worker rejected his requests to let him on the departing flight.

“He saved my life. He did his job,” Assis told TV Globo.

Crew members and first victims identified in Brazil plane crash

17:45 , Josh Marcus

Danilo Santos Romano, the pilot of a passenger jet that crashed in Brazil on August 10, 2024. (Danilo Santos Romano/Linkedin)

The names of the pilot, crew members, and some of the passengers aboard a regional flight in Brazil that crash on Friday have been revealed.

Captain Danilo Santos Romano, a pilot with the Voepass airline since 2022, was flying the ATR-72 when it crashed, according to Brazilian outlet Globo TV News.

Other crew members included co-pilot Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, 61, and flight attendant Débora Soper Avila, 29, according to the outlet, which viewed the downed flight’s manifest.

There was also a group of doctors onboard, as well as a father and daughter, Rafael Fernando dos Santos, and Liz Ibba Dos Santos, 3.

Ice may have contributed to Brazil plane crash, deadliest incident of 2024

16:45 , Josh Marcus

(AP)

Friday’s plane crash was the deadliest since January 2023, when 72 people died in Nepal while flying in an ATR-72, the same type of craft that went down in Brazil.

Local media suggested that the “possibility of the formation of ice” may have caused the crash, VOA reports.

Bodies recovered from crash site as death toll revised

15:43 , Josh Marcus

(AP)

Brazilian civil defense teams working overnight recovered the bodies of at least 21 people from the site of a Friday plane crash near Sao Paulo, which killed all 62 onboard, Reuters reports.

The bodies have been moved to Sao Paolo’s police morgue.

In the midst of the recovery effort, Voepass, the airline whose plane went down, disclosed an additional, unaccounted for passenger was aboard the regional jet, bringing the total death toll up to 58 passengers and four crew.

Watch: Plane spirals out of sky crashing into Brazil hillside

13:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

ATR-72: successful regional aircraft that has been involved in a dozen fatal crashes

06:00 , Simon Calder

The aircraft involved in the fatal crash in Brazil was a 14-year-old ATR-27, registered as PS-VPB.

The ATR 72, built by a Franco-Italian joint venture, has been in service since 1989. It seats up to 78 passenger and is described by its maker as “the most fuel efficient regional aircraft”.

The plane type is popular for domestic operations in India, Brazil, New Zealand, Thailand, Russia and Spain’s Canary Islands.

In the UK, passengers are most likely to fly on an ATR-72 on Aer Lingus Regional services operated by Emerald Airlines, and on domestic flights on Loganair. Like most other aircraft types that have been in operation for decades, the ATR 72 has been involved in a number of tragedies in its 35-year history. The event on 9 August 2024 was the 12th.

The first, in 1994, was a domestic flight with American Eagle from Indianapolis to Chicago. The wings iced up while the aircraft was in a holding pattern. All 68 passengers and crew died.

The next accident was over a decade later, off the coast of Palermo, in 2005 involving a Tuninter aircraft flying from Bari in Italy to Djerba in Tunisia. Engineers had mistakenly fitted a fuel gauge intended for the smaller ATR-42. The plane ran out of fuel and ditched at high speed in the Mediterranean with the loss of 16 lives; 23 people survived.

Subsequent crashes were on domestic flights in Thailand, Cuba, Russia, Laos and Taiwan – where two ATR-72s belonging to TransAsia Airways crashed within eight months, in July 2014 and February 2015.

The final two fatal crashes before the Brazilian tragedy were both domestic flights in nations with poor aviation safety records: Iran in 2018, in which 65 people died, and Nepal in 2023, killing 72 people.

Read more:

Pilots mistakenly cut power leading to Nepal plane crash that killed 72 people

In pictures: Emergency responders rush to scene of crash

05:01 , Katie Hawkinson

A helicopter flies over the neighborhood where VoePass flight 2283 crashed on Friday. Officials have yet to identify the cause of the crash (AP)

Emergency crews guard the neighborhood where VoePass flight 2283 crashed on Friday afternoon. Officials said the plane crashed into several homes as it spiraled out of the air (AP)

Ambulances sit outside the neighborhood where VoePass flight 2283 crashed in Vinhedo. The plane fell thousands of feet in less than two minutes (AP)

Mapped: VoePass flight 2283

04:00 , Katie Hawkinson

A map detailing the path of VoePass flight 2238 (AP)

The wreckage of VoePass flight 2283 pictured after the plane crashed into multiple homes in Vinhedo on Friday. All 61 people on board are dead (AP)

Plane fell thousands of feet in mere seconds

Friday 9 August 2024 21:34 , Katie Hawkinson

VoePass flight 2283 fell 17,000 feet in less than two minutes this afternoon.

The plane was cruising at 17,000 feet until 1:21 pm, less than two hours after it took off, CNN reports. Then, it dropped 250 feet in 10 seconds before climbing 400 feet in eight seconds.

Eight seconds later, it lost roughly 2,000 feet of altitude. Then, in just one minute, the plane descended some 17,000 feet, CNN reports.

Moments later, the plane began to spiral downwards and hit the ground in Vinhedo.

Vinhedo is 50 miles northwest of Sao Paulo city.