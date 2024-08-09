Brazil plane crash latest: All 61 on board dead near Sao Paulo after passenger plane crashes in fiery wreck

A plane carrying 61 people crashed in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state on Friday, killing everyone on board, according to government officials.

VoePass flight 2283 took off from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, just before noon on its way to the Sao Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport. The ATR-72 lost signal around 1:22 pm local time and crashed in Vinhedo, 50 miles northwest of Sao Paulo city.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addressed the crash shortly after the plane hit the ground.

“I would like everyone to stand up so that we can observe a minute of silence,” Silva said in an address.

Video shows the plane spiraling downwards into a neighborhood. Additional footage showed a large area on fire and smoke billowing from the wreckage. The plane hit multiple houses, Brazil’s Civil Defense told CNN.

The rapid descent began at 1:21 pm, reaching a maximum vertical speed of 24,000 feet per minute – about 10 times the normal rate of descent, and corresponding to 275mph, according to Flightradar24 data. The last data transmission is at 1:22 pm, when the aircraft is show as being at 4,100 feet with a vertical speed of over 12,000 feet per minute, around 140mph.

22:18 , Katie Hawkinson

The airline VoePass and the plane manufacturer ATR have both issued statements regarding today’s crash.

“There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” a statement from VoePass reads.

Meanwhile, ATR said it is working to support an investigation into the crash.

“What we can say at this point in time is that ATR has been informed that an accident occurred in Vinhedo, Brazil involving an ATR 72-500,” their statement reads. “Our first thoughts are with all the individuals affected by this event. The ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer.”

In pictures: Emergency responders rush to scene of crash

21:57 , Katie Hawkinson

Emergency crews guard the neighborhood where VoePass flight 2283 crashed on Friday afternoon. Officials said the plane crashed into several homes as it spiraled out of the air (AP)

Ambulances sit outside the neighborhood where VoePass flight 2283 crashed in Vinhedo. The plane fell thousands of feet in less than two minutes (AP)

A helicopter flies over the neighborhood where VoePass flight 2283 crashed on Friday. Officials have yet to identify the cause of the crash (AP)

VoePass clarifies number of people on board

21:51 , Katie Hawkinson

All 61 people on board VoePass flight 2283 died when it crashed near Sao Paulo today, the airline said.

VoePass originally reported that 62 people were on the flight, but later clarified, the Associated Press reports.

Flightradar24 data: minute-by-minute record of VoePass flight 2283

21:50 , Simon Calder

Data from the aircraft-tracking service Flightradar24 provides further information on VoePass flight 2283 before it crashed with the loss of 61 lives.

The aircraft appears to have left the stand at Cascavel airport 16 minutes late, at 11:56am. After a very short taxi it took off two minutes later, reaching its cruising altitude of 17,000 feet at 12:22 pm. It maintained this height for almost an hour.

Flightradar24 relies on crowdsourcing from volunteers who receive data transmitted by aircraft and feed it on to the company’s base in Stockholm. The data may not represent the true picture; during the cruise, Flightradar24 shows the ground speed varying from 94 to 357 knots, an implausible range.

The rapid descent begins at 1:21 pm, reaching a maximum vertical speed of 24,000 feet per minute – about 10 times the normal rate of descent, and corresponding to 275mph. The last data transmission is at 1:22 pm, when the aircraft is show as being at 4,100 feet with a vertical speed of over 12,000 feet per minute, around 140mph.

The data may help investigators from Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) determine the causes of the tragedy.

Plane fell thousands of feet in mere seconds

21:34 , Katie Hawkinson

VoePass flight 2283 fell 17,000 feet in less than two minutes this afternoon.

The plane was cruising at 17,000 feet until 1:21 pm, less than two hours after it took off, CNN reports. Then, it dropped 250 feet in 10 seconds before climbing 400 feet in eight seconds.

Eight seconds later, it lost roughly 2,000 feet of altitude. Then, in just one minute, the plane descended some 17,000 feet, CNN reports.

Moments later, the plane began to spiral downwards and hit the ground in Vinhedo.

ATR-72: successful regional aircraft that has been involved in a dozen fatal crashes

21:13 , Simon Calder

The aircraft involved in the fatal crash in Brazil was a 14-year-old ATR-27, registered as PS-VPB.

The ATR 72, built by a Franco-Italian joint venture, has been in service since 1989. It seats up to 78 passenger and is described by its maker as “the most fuel efficient regional aircraft”.

The plane type is popular for domestic operations in India, Brazil, New Zealand, Thailand, Russia and Spain’s Canary Islands.

In the UK, passengers are most likely to fly on an ATR-72 on Aer Lingus Regional services operated by Emerald Airlines, and on domestic flights on Loganair. Like most other aircraft types that have been in operation for decades, the ATR 72 has been involved in a number of tragedies in its 35-year history. The event on 9 August 2024 was the 12th.

The first, in 1994, was a domestic flight with American Eagle from Indianapolis to Chicago. The wings iced up while the aircraft was in a holding pattern. All 68 passengers and crew died.

The next accident was over a decade later, off the coast of Palermo, in 2005 involving a Tuninter aircraft flying from Bari in Italy to Djerba in Tunisia. Engineers had mistakenly fitted a fuel gauge intended for the smaller ATR-42. The plane ran out of fuel and ditched at high speed in the Mediterranean with the loss of 16 lives; 23 people survived.

Subsequent crashes were on domestic flights in Thailand, Cuba, Russia, Laos and Taiwan – where two ATR-72s belonging to TransAsia Airways crashed within eight months, in July 2014 and February 2015.

The final two fatal crashes before the Brazilian tragedy were both domestic flights in nations with poor aviation safety records: Iran in 2018, in which 65 people died, and Nepal in 2023, killing 72 people.

Timeline of VoePass flight 2283: What we know so far

20:48 , Katie Hawkinson

VoePass flight 2283 took off from Cascavel, in the state of Parana, at 11:50 am local time.

The plane was on its way to the Sao Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport, where it was expected to arrive just before 2 pm.

The plane was cruising at 17,000 feet until 1:21 pm. Then, it dropped 250 feet in 10 seconds before climbing 400 feet in eight seconds, according to CNN.

Eight seconds later, it lost just under 2,000 feet. Then, in just one minute, the plane descended some 17,000 feet, CNN reports. Moments later, the plane began to spiral downwards and hit the ground in Vinhedo.

The plane sent its last signal at 1:22 pm.

All 62 people on board dead, officials say

20:42 , Katie Hawkinson

All 62 people on board VoePass flight 2283 are dead, Brazilian officials announced moments ago.

The plane was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members.

‘Moment of panic’: witness speaks out

20:09 , Katie Hawkinson

A nearby resident told CNN she witnessed Voepass flight 2283 crash into her neighborhood as she was eating lunch.

She called the crash a “moment of panic” for the city of Vinhedo. She told the outlet she ducked down and began praying as the plane hit near her home.

The plane, carrying 68 people, hit multiple houses as it crahsed, Brazil’s Civil Defense told CNN.

Plane lost signal just before crash

19:57 , Katie Hawkinson

VoePass flight 2283 lost signal at 1:30 pm local time shortly before crashing, flight data reveals.

Footage of the crash shows the plane falling vertically, spiraling as it fell. Video also shows a large area on fire and smoke billowing from the plane after the crash.

The plane hit multiple houses, Brazil’s Civil Defense told CNN.

Brazil plane crash: 62 people on board aircraft, airline says

19:53 , Jane Dalton

A plane with 62 people aboard has crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, an airline said, and the country’s president said that all passengers were presumed dead.

The airline VoePass confirmed that a plane heading to Sao Paulo’s international airport Guarulhos crashed with 58 passengers and four crew members aboard.

Brazilian television network GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of what appeared to be a plane’s fuselage in an area full of houses.

Brazilian president addresses nation

19:47 , Katie Hawkinson

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addressed his country on Friday, telling residents it “appears” at 62 passengers and crew members aboard VoePass flight 2283.

“I would like everyone to stand up so that we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members and it appears they all died,” Silva said.

Vinhedo is 50 miles northwest of Sao Paulo city.