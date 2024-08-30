Brazil Supreme Court orders suspension of X

Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered the "immediate and complete suspension" of X, formerly Twitter, in the country.

In a statement, the court said it will ban the social media platform until X complies with all court orders and pays existing fines.

Justice Moraes, who has been involved in a long-running row with X, had given the social media platform 24 hours to name a new legal representative or face suspension, with a deadline of Thursday evening.

The platform is expected to be unavailable in the country within the next 24 hours.