Brazil vaccine provider Beep raises $18 million, turns profitable

By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian mobile vaccine provider Beep Saude said on Thursday it had turned profitable and announced a 100 million reais ($17.64 million) investment from a U.S. climate-focused firm, as rising global temperatures may increase demand for vaccines.

Beep Saude, a Rio de Janeiro-based firm founded in 2016, provides vaccines and diagnostic examinations at home in more than 100 cities.

It serves consumers with private health insurance or who are willing to pay for home delivery and administration of vaccines, which generally are free from Brazil's public system.

The firm said the new investment round was led by New York-based firm Lightsmith. Lightsmith Managing Director Jay Koh, who will join Beep's board, said climate change is likely to cause more mosquito-borne illnesses and increase the need for vaccinations.

The investment firm calculated that such climate-related work is a meaningful but not a majority of Beep's business now, Koh said in an interview.

Beep currently provides over 30 vaccines including against meningitis and flu, and tests such as of blood and urine. It also has recently begun to provide medical infusions.

Lightsmith's reason for investing initially came as a surprise to the company. "We did not even see ourselves as a company that addresses climate challenge," Beep's founder and Chief Executive Vander Corteze told Reuters.

The Brazilian firm, which was valued at 1.2 billion reais ($211.7 million) in the new investment round, said it turned profitable earlier this year, but did not say how much profit it has made.

Beep in 2022 had to cut staff and renegotiate deals with suppliers, Corteze said. The firm intends to use the new money to expand and improve logistics efficiency, he added.

Beep is also backed by Mark Zuckerberg's philanthropic investment vehicle's CZI, which he founded with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

($1 = 5.6454 reais)

