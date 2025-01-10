Brazil says Venezuelan government ordered shared border temporarily shut

Reuters
Updated ·1 min read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's government announced on Friday that officials in neighboring Venezuela have ordered the countries shared border temporarily closed, hours after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a new term after a months-long election dispute.

The announcement was made in a statement from Brazil's foreign ministry, which noted that the border closure will remain in place through next Monday.

Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has not officially recognized Maduro as the winner of last July's contested election, and the leftist leader did not comment on Maduro on Friday.

The Brazilian government, however, did send its envoy to Caracas, Ambassador Glivania Maria de Oliveira, to the inauguration.

Brazil's foreign ministry added that its consular officials in Venezuela will assist Brazilian citizens in case of emergency during the border closure.

(Reporting by Isabel Teles; Additional reporting by Vivian Sequera; Editing by Sarah Morland)

