Brazilian Army Rescues Elderly People and Families From Flooding

Rescuers were carrying people on their shoulders and taking them to safety on small boats in the Humaita neighborhood of Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Monday, May 6, amid catastrophic flooding in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Footage filmed by local journalist Jean Costa shows the rescue operations.

Costa wrote on X that he saw “countless rescues of elderly people, women, children and animals” in Porto Alegre, according to a machine translation.

By May 8, at least 90 people had died, and 134 were missing, according to local news. Credit: Jean Costa/RBS Agency via Storyful

Video Transcript

Pessoal, eu preciso ele fi, devagarinho, presta ateno.Cada um pega uma pessoal, eu preciso devagarinho, presta ateno.Cada um pega uma pessoal.Eu preciso devagarinho, presta ateno.Cada um pega uma pessoal.Eu preciso devagarinho, presta ateno.Cada um pega uma pessoal, eu preciso devagarinho, presta ateno.Cada um pega uma.