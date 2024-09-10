Brazilian Dog Goes Viral for His Skills at Footvolley, a Hybrid of Beach Volleyball and Soccer

Floki the border collie has taken over the internet for his athletic skills

AP Photo/Bruna Prado Floki the dog playing footvolley

This dog is barking good at footvolley.

A Brazilian Border Collie named Floki has gone viral for his incredible athletic skills while playing footvolley, which is part soccer, part volleyball.

According to the Associated Press, Floki has attracted crowds in Brazil where he tirelessly plays the sport, chasing after the ball and hitting it over the net for hours.

Gustavo Rodrigues, who is Floki's owner, happens to be a footvolley coach. Rodrigues noticed the border collie's energy — and potential for footvolley — when he chased and leaped after balloons at only two months.

Floki then participated in an "altinha,” where a soccer ball is kept in the air between those in the circle. Now 3 years old, the pup has taken over the internet as a footvolley star.

PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/AFP via Getty A footvolley match in 2018

The skill lends itself well to the hybrid sport, which involves the same rules as beach volleyball but uses a shorter net. It also takes from soccer where players cannot use their hands and arms.

On any typical weekend, Floki and Rodrigues can participate in beach matches — with crowds of people watching. “It generates talk, and people make fun,” Rodrigues told the AP of Floki's skills. “No one likes to lose a point to him, so people play their hearts out against us.”

Floki's focus, speed and dexterity are important skills on the footvolley court. According to the American Kennel Club, Border Collies are extremely smart and the breed has broken records for intelligence and other skills, so it's no surprise how Floki picked up the game.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The border collie also seems to have some strategy down. “He does things that even some professionals don’t — like positioning on the court,” Rodrigues also explained.



“Sometimes the ball goes from one side (of the court) to the other, and he doesn’t keep his back turned to it. He turns toward the ball to always hit it straight on.”

When Floki and Rodrigues play footvolley together, the AP notes that the dog barks at his owner to pass the ball. When they score a point, Floki sometimes leaps into Rodrigues' arms. Other times, he gets a high-five.



AP Photo/Bruna Prado Floki the dog

Related: After Injuring His Front Paws, TikTok Star Dexter the Dog Masters Walking on His Hind Legs

As of publishing, Floki has over 415,000 followers on Instagram — and its clear why he has such a large fandom. In one video from March, the pup bounces a soccer ball back and forth with his snout to Rodrigues.

Another clip from December shows Floki in action on the beach, participating in a game of footvolley. At one point, Rodrigues and Floki score a point, and the dog gives his owner a high-five in celebration.



AP Photo/Bruna Prado Floki plays footvolley

Many fans comment on the videos, joking that Floki is more skillful at footvolley than some of their friends. Others are taken by how happy Rodrigues and his dog are spending time together.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.