Brazilian singer dies from electrocution after ‘hugging wet fan’ at concert

A Brazilian musician died from being electrocuted during a live performance on Saturday after he allegedly hugged a wet fan.

Ayres Sasaki, 35, was performing at the Solar Hotel in Salinópolis, Brazil, on 13 July, when he touched the soaking-wet fan. The contact between the two triggered a fatal electric shock.

While it is still unclear why the fan was wet, Salinópolis Police have said they are investigating the incident. The Pará Civil Police said witnesses have provided statements and authorities have requested reports from experts, reported Brazilian magazine Istoé Gente.

While most reports suggest that Sasaki died after hugging the fan, a report by Brazilian news outlet Diário do Pará said Sasaki was playing his guitar at the time he was electrocuted.

The Solar Hotel has shared a statement on social media, saying that they are fully cooperating with the investigation into Sasaki’s death.

“We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events,” the hotel wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Sasaki’s aunt, Rita Matos, told Istoé Gente, “We are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened. We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press”.

Sasaki got married 11 months ago and was also an urban planner, in addition to his singing career.

Sasaki’s wife Mariana posted a message on her Instagram Stories, thanking people for their messages of support.

“I would like to thank you for every message of affection and comfort, for every prayer during this difficult time that we are going through,” Mariana wrote, reported Istoé Gente.

“I haven’t been able to read all the messages yet, but as I feel better, I will respond to each one. Thank you.”