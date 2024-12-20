Brazillian Singer Ludmilla Throws Extravagant Sex Reveal Party for Baby on the Way with Partner Brunna Gonçalves: 'It's a...'

Ludmilla and Gonçalves announced they're expecting their first baby together in November

Ludmilla is going to be a girl mom!

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the pregnant Brazillian singer, 29, revealed that she and partner Brunna Gonçalves are set to welcome a baby girl, sharing the exciting news on Instagram.

In a joint post from the couple, the soon-to-be moms shared a video of their extravagant sex reveal party, complete with a plethora of white balloons and flowers, ground fireworks, colored smoke and streamers.

Over a microphone, an announcer counted down from 10 with fireworks shooting up from the ground at every number. On four, dozens of hot pink streamers and clouds of hot pink smoke surrounded the couple, inciting them to share a loving hug at the reveal.

"t’s a Girl 🩷," Ludmilla wrote in the caption.

Ludmilla announced that she and Gonçalves were expecting their first baby together in November with another Instagram post, along with sweet snaps of the pair on stage during a performance.

"Yesterday was the most unforgettable numanice day of all time, very blessed, gratitude to God for all of this 🤎 👶🏽," she captioned her post.

"Numanice" is a Brazilian slang term for "to be on a good vibe/to be cool" and the name of two of Ludmilla's albums.

Gonçalves shared more pictures from the same day on her own Instagram, writing, "Will never forget yesterday, never felt the same emotion!"

She continued, "@ludmilla bearing our child was my biggest dream and now it has become reality, thank you! WE'RE GOING TO BE MOMS! It's a happiness that can't fit in the chest! Are you team BOY OR GIRL? #BabyBrumilla."

