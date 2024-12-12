Brazilian President Lula recovering from 'successful' second surgery, doctors say

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the opening of the National Construction Industry meeting at the headquarters of the Brazilian National Confederation of Industry (CNI) in Brasilia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent a second procedure on Thursday following his emergency surgery earlier this week to relieve bleeding in his skull, his doctors said, adding that the latest operation was successful.

"The president is awake and speaking," Lula's personal doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho, told reporters after the surgery, which lasted about an hour, ruling out any complications from the surgical procedures.

Lula, 79, will remain in intensive care on Thursday and is expected to be discharged from Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital early next week, when he might resume his presidential activities, Kalil said.

Doctors operated on the leftist leader for about two hours on Tuesday to drain bleeding between his brain and meningeal membrane, which they said was linked to a fall at his home in late October.

The second procedure, a middle meningeal artery embolization, was aimed at minimizing the risk of future bleeding.

"It was a preventive procedure," said Rogerio Tuma, a neurologist, adding that it would sharply reduce the likelihood of a new hematoma.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Alex Richardson and Paul Simao)