Bre Tiesi Clarifies Nature of Her Relationship with Nick Cannon: 'We're Just Open and Happy'

The 'Selling Sunset' star revealed on the 'Wednesdays' podcast that she and Cannon have "the healthiest relationship I've ever had"

Bre Tiesi is describing her love life with Nick Cannon as "the healthiest relationship I've ever had."

The 33-year-old Selling Sunset star clarified on the Dec. 11 episode of the Wednesdays podcast that she and Cannon, who share 2-year-old son Legendary Love, are still going strong despite people being "confused" about their relationship status.

"I'd like to be very clear, we don't co-parent, we are very much together," Tiesi told host Sophie Habboo. "And that's why people are confused."

"Me and my partner have been on and off for years," she added. "Basically, he has other partners, and we're just open and happy and that's our thing... People call it all kinds of s---, I call it 'I do what I want to do.' "

Jason Mendez/Getty Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi in September 2023

Related: Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: All About His Sons and Daughters

Tiesi added that she's not a jealous person" and ultimately doesn't "want a conventional relationship."

"I don't want a full, live-in person I'm responsible for," she said. "Like, I'm responsible for my child. I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I've ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don't argue, nothing."

The Netflix star then referred to Cannon as the "best dad" who is "so present" with their son Legendary — who in turn is "obsessed" with his father. She also clarified their living situation, explaining that they "both work and travel a lot" and have "set nights" for yoga, weekends for sports, and that Cannon is "very involved."

"The people he doesn't deal with don't necessarily want or need him around, but I feel like anyone that chooses that or wants that, he's happy to do that," she said of Cannon, a father of 12. "He obviously understands the situation that we're in, so he's really good at doing just what makes everybody happy."

Related: Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi Explains the State of Her Relationship with Nick Cannon: 'I Do What I Want to Do'

Tiesi previously described the nature of her relationship with Cannon during a November 2023 episode of Selling Sunset, when she explained that she has "always been nothing but respectful of" his "situations."

"I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it," she said.

In September, Tiesi said on the fourth episode of the new season of Selling Sunset that she was "without question" done with having kids after welcoming son Legendary. As she explained at the time, she found it difficult to balance being a real estate broker with succeeding as a mother, giving her "insane mom guilt."

"I love my son, but it's a lot balancing a career and feeling like you have any life at all or any identity at all," she said. "It wouldn't be fair to bring in another kid, because I already have this insane mom guilt of not doing enough for him. So how do you have another one?"

Legend Cannon/Bre Tiesi/Instagram Bre Tiesi and her son

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in July, Tiesi spoke with Entertainment Tonight about Cannon's ability to split time between his 12 children. "He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work," Tiesi said of their schedules. "He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never gonna blow anything off."

"It makes it easier when you're doing things because you know he's gonna make the effort and he's gonna show up," she added.



Read the original article on People