Break-in at motor museum 'soul destroying' for family

The owner of a motor museum in Leicestershire has spoken of his "devastation" after a number of classic cars were damaged during a break-in.

Police were called to Stonehurst Farm in Mountsorrel at about 22:10 BST on Thursday where an attempt was made to steal a motorbike.

The owners said the museum, which is located at the family farm, was home to a number of rare classic cars.

A 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been released on bail, Leicestershire Police said.

Tom Duffin, 47, who runs the attraction with his siblings, said watching the break-in back on CCTV was "absolutely awful".

A 1920s Frazer Nash sports car was damaged as they tried to steal the motorbike [BBC]

He said his family had been collecting vintage vehicles for more than 60 years.

"We've never had a break in," said Mr Duffin. "We've had little things in the past but nothing like this.

"My father bought the Austin [one of the classic cars at the museum] in the 60s and we would go on family holidays in it.

"It's been all over Europe and my wife and I went on our honeymoon in it.

"It's our absolute worst nightmare. The devastation and the damage is absolutely soul destroying."

Leicestershire Police said significant damage was caused to three vehicles during the break-in.

'Suspicious'

Mr Duffin said even though the attempt to steal the bike was unsuccessful, he estimates the cost of the damage caused will amount to about £15,000.

He said: "[Earlier in the day] there were two very suspicious looking guys who came up and were taking pictures of a classic motorbike but we managed to send them away.

"Then my brother saw on the CCTV [live on his phone] that two blokes were smashing things up.

"They damaged several cars as they were trying to bring the motorbike they were trying to steal out through the building."

Mr Duffin added: "We thought that because the things in the museum are quite unique and it's not easy stuff to sell on, we thought it was safe from theft.

"We're waiting for a quote but the repairs to the door and the cars are looking to be around £15,000."

