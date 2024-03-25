A break from the rain for a couple of days before more rain and snow return
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how warm temps could get over the next few days and when more Valley rain and Sierra snow will return.
Forecasters see the potential for auroras to fill the night sky over Canada late Sunday—but clouds might obscure the show for many across the country
A storm that left thousands in New Brunswick without power has also caused flooding and road damage.Sara Belyea, who lives in Bayswater on the Kingston Peninsula, says portions of Milkish Creek Road near her home are washed out, forcing the road's closure. Her daughter, who lives in Grand Bay-Westfield, told her there's similar damage there.The weekend storm washed out Milkish Creek Road in Bayswater, N.B. (Sara Belyea)Belyea will still head out tonight for her job at a women's shelter, trying h
A program that helps Albertans identify signs of wild pigs is helping get rid of some of the destructive animals in the province. Reported sightings of wild boars have doubled in the three years since the launch of a public information program called Squeal on Pigs, said Megan Evans, executive director of the Alberta Invasive Species Council.The reports are relayed to a team of trappers, jointly hired by the Alberta government and Alberta Pork in November 2020. According to the province, 314 pig
A female killer whale that beached on northern Vancouver Island died on Saturday despite efforts by the community to push the mammal back into the water.Video of the incident, which occurred near the village of Zeballos on the island's northwest coast, shows dozens of people trying to save the stranded orca.The female orca was stranded on shore in the Little Espinosa Inlet, about six kilometres southwest of the village, at low tide while a calf swam nearby, said Florence Bruce of the Ehattesaht
Brace for a wild weather weekend as an impactful system barrels towards the Maritimes, threatening to disrupt travel with freezing rain, heavy snowfall, and the risk of localized flooding
As the weekend nears its end, the messy storm's impacts roll on across Atlantic Canada, including thousands of customers without power
He wrestled with the fish about 20 minutes before getting it onto the shore.
Hybrids are set to take a bigger share of the new car market than EVs this year as more buyers question electric vehicles.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — In what will be a tiny big-game hunt for some of the largest animals in North America, Nevada is planning its first-ever moose hunting season this fall. Wildlife managers say explosive growth in Nevada moose numbers over the past five years, increasing to a population of more than 100, justifies the handful of harvests planned. Scientists say the experiment of sorts should also provide a real-time peek at how the complexities of climate change affect wildlife, and why these maj
After a week that brought heavy snow and travel disruptions to southern Alberta, another round of wintry weather will fill this first full weekend of spring
The Canadian government has introduced an Electric Vehicle (EV) Availability Standard. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman sat down with an expert to get answers to all of his (and possibly your) EV questions.
TORONTO — Commuters across the Greater Toronto Area and parts of eastern Ontario had to contend with blowing snow and slippery sidewalks while heading home Friday evening as a blast of wintery weather hit parts of the province. Environment Canada has placed a region stretching from Hamilton all the way east past Kingston, Ont., under snowfall warnings, saying it was predicting up to 15 centimetres of snow. The weather agency says the snow is expected to taper off from west to east late in the ni
EDMONTON — Bodies and minds are just as affected by climate change as sea ice and forests, says University of Alberta scientist Sherilee Harper. "Climate change impacts everything we care about," she said. "It's not just an environmental issue." That's why Harper, along with 30 or so colleagues from disciplines as wide-ranging as economics and epidemiology, have banded together into what she calls Canada's first university hub to shift the view of climate change from an environmental problem to
Another round of snowfall headed for Alberta, causing travel woes across the region. Stay informed with meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network with the timings and impact of the system.
Gusty winds and rainy conditions will continue across Southern California this weekend, with intermittent showers expected through Sunday morning.
7 Republican Northwest congressional leaders are asking how Washington state will handle thousands more trucks and trains if the dams are breached.
Water lot of fun for these black bears as heavy rain creates a "mini lake" in their enclosure.
Scientists have identified the world’s smallest animal – for now. It could be possible smaller creatures exist that have not yet been discovered.
January and February were the warmest on record for the respective months of the year, making nine consecutive months of record warmth, NOAA said.
The Maritimes can expect stormy weather starting Saturday afternoon, with parts of New Brunswick in line for significant snowfall, according to Environment Canada.Central and northeastern parts of New Brunswick could receive up to 40 centimetres of snow through Saturday evening and into Sunday.Those living in the Doaktown-Blackville region as well as Miramichi and area will be at a risk of freezing rain overnight.Rapid accumulation of snow will make travel difficult, according to the national fo