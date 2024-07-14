A break from the triple digit temps but thunderstorms return to the Sierra

Local Journalism Initiative

British Columbia’s forests are burning up. Year after year, B.C. wildfires of increasing size and intensity displace thousands and reshape the province’s landscapes. Smoky skies have become the summer norm. Fire season is now inescapably part of living here. Here’s what you need to know about wildfires currently burning in the province and what to do if fire approaches your doorstep. This page — including our interactive map at https://thenarwhal.ca/bc-wildfires-live-updates/ — will be regularly