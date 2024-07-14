A break from the triple digit temps but thunderstorms return to the Sierra
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at what is helping to cool Northern California temperatures and the thunderstorm threat for the Sierra.
British Columbia's wildfire service says crews are battling a 10-hectare blaze in a park that protects a portion of what the province calls the "only inland temperate rainforest in the world," with trees 1,000 years old.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Weather alerts, forest fires, melting pavement in cities: A sizzling heat wave has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places.
WOLFVILLE, N.S. — The second bout of deadly flooding in as many years has some Nova Scotia residents and municipal leaders saying it's time for the provincial government to accept that extreme weather is the new normal and make sure people have the tools they need to stay safe.
Over 10 earthquakes have been detected off the coast of B.C. since the beginning of July, including a 6.4 magnitude quake on Thursday morning just southwest of Port Alice, with more on the recent seismic activity in B.C. is Dr. Michael Bostock, seismologist at UBC.
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 375-pound (170-kilogram) sea turtle has been released back into the Atlantic Ocean after three months of rehabilitation in Florida.
Las Vegas is sizzling under a prolonged heat wave that has delivered a record-breaking seven consecutive days of temperatures 115 degrees or higher.
A Yukon man has been fined $20,000 after leaving buckets of human and food waste, wrecked cars and other garbage at two properties in the Burwash Landing and Destruction Bay areas. Joszef Suska, 51, pleaded guilty via his lawyer in Whitehorse territorial court Tuesday to one count each of failing to comply with a dangerous wildlife protection order and disposing of waste in an unauthorized manner.According to an agreed statement of facts filed to the court, conservation officers visited properti
Another round of storms could fire up again on Saturday on parts of the Prairies, with the risk for severe weather focused in on parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario
According to a fiscal note prepared by the House Appropriations Committee, the new electric vehicle fee will generate $16.1 million in 2025 and as much as $28.8 million by 2030.
Rescuers who helped free more than a hundred dolphins from the Cape Cod shoreline say they've confirmed that the mass stranding that began June 28 was the largest involving dolphins in U.S. history.
A number of whales initially survived but the decision was taken to euthanise them after rescue efforts failed.
The challenge facing aging dams in Vermont is playing out across the country as more dams overtop or fail during heavy rains. At least 4,000 dams in the U.S. are in poor condition and could kill people. (AP Video/Ted Shaffrey)
British Columbia’s forests are burning up. Year after year, B.C. wildfires of increasing size and intensity displace thousands and reshape the province’s landscapes. Smoky skies have become the summer norm. Fire season is now inescapably part of living here. Here’s what you need to know about wildfires currently burning in the province and what to do if fire approaches your doorstep. This page — including our interactive map at https://thenarwhal.ca/bc-wildfires-live-updates/ — will be regularly
The 12-year-old bear had been rehomed at the zoo in January after being rescued from a zoo that was shelled by the Russians.
PRAGUE (AP) — A second Chinese pangolin was born in the Prague zoo in less than two years and is doing well, defying the odds and surprising park officials.
HALIFAX — After months of silence, the Nova Scotia government finally revealed the total figure spent on a wine subsidy program that caused many of the province's winemakers to feel sour.
Flooding the Texas electric grid with more planet-warming fossil fuels won’t make power lines resilient to stronger storms.
• The heat wave that has been sizzling the West over the last two weeks has started to expanded east, but will also continue to bake the region into the second half of the month. • Denver will be near the core of the heat this weekend, as temperatures will reach into triple-digit territory both days, smashing records. • The practical effects of a long-term heat wave include an elevated risk of fires, expanding drought conditions and increased energy demand. A stifling heat wave that has been roa
Highway 8 in B.C.'s Interior is rough — resident Steve Rice says it's about half gravel, half pavement, and it gets a washboard effect quickly and often. "As summer approaches, I've noticed the washboarding is more frequent. Within a week to two weeks, it really needs a grate again," he told CBC's Sarah Penton, host of Radio West. "It's a tough situation."Prior to November 2021, the highway was fully paved and a common way for people to travel between Spences Bridge, about 178 kilometres northea
There hasn't been any rain in most parts of B.C. since last month, and with little relief in the forecast, there's growing concern about wildfires. Aaron McArthur with more on the evacuation alerts in place and an ancient forest at risk.