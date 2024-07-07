Breakaway junta confederation undermines West African leaders' summit

A West African leaders' summit opens on Sunday amid political strife, following the formation of a breakaway confederation by the military rulers of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso at a rival meeting. This defiant assembly, on the eve of the ECOWAS summit, poses a significant challenge to the regional bloc, which is already beset by budgetary issues, jihadist violence and the complexities of assembling a force in the region.

It was not clear how the weakened bloc would respond after Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso adopted a treaty establishing a "Confederation of Sahel States" in Niamey on Saturday.

Backs turned

