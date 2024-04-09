Breaking: 2-alarm fire destroys house in Bel Air
A two-alarm fire destroyed a single-family house in the 500 block of Adelaide Lane in Bel Air, where it appeared portions of the roof collapsed. Everyone has been accounted for, fire officials say.
"He could have just kept going," a witness said of Ryan Sweatt, the man charged in the death of 26-year-old Destini Decoff
It happened near Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana cops say.
A Florida mother was sentenced Tuesday to a month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling President Joe Biden’s daughter's diary four years ago to the conservative group Project Veritas. Aimee Harris was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who called the Palm Beach, Florida, woman's actions “despicable.” Harris pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in August 2022, admitting that she received $20,000 of the $40,000 that was paid by Project Veritas for personal items belonging to the president's daughter, Ashley Biden.
Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students in the 2021 school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, spoke at her sentencing hearing moments before being sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison by the judge.
The father of a boy killed in a dog attack in Edmonton says a flurry of negative public attention has impacted his ability to grieve the loss.Wesley Grist said his son, Kache Grist, was a loving empath who could walk into a room and give a comforting hug to anyone who needed it."He just had the biggest heart and didn't hold on to anger. "He's perfect. He's beautiful. He's the greatest thing. He's my best friend. I love my son," Grist said during a press conference held at a southside restaurant.
The Unified Command, the group in charge of the Baltimore bridge collapse wreckage, began removing containers from the cargo ship on Sunday, officials announced. The purpose of removing the containers on the ship, known as the M/V Dali, is to create access to the part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that fell on top of the ship when it collapsed, according to the Unified Command. Unified Command, which includes the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Transportation Authority, Maryland State Police and Witt O’Brien’s representing Synergy Marine, said it will remove the containers this coming week, weather permitting.
Amy Brasher is charged with premediated murder in the Dec. 26 killing of her 3-year-old grandson, Carson Brasher in Hardin County, Tennessee.
Sixteen years after neighbours began complaining, Whitehorse bylaw has laid charges against the owner of a derelict property.The site on Lodgepole Lane remains piled with garbage, oil drums, disused vehicles and a collapsed building, after numerous fines and a clean-up order.Neighbours say black sludge and oil slick oozes from the yard in the summer, and it smells like fumes. "Every day I come home and that's the first thing I'm greeted with," nearby resident Kimpton Gagnon said. "This completel
James and Jennifer Crumbley apologized to the parents of the Oxford High School shooting victims before being sentenced to prison
The arrest is just the latest setback for Kelley, who has been in and out of jail amid a string of legal problems stretching back to 2016, when she was arrested for possession of meth
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
The 25-year-old man was named as the suspect following the fatal attack on Saturday
The woman secretly recorded part of the alleged attack as she saw her phone under the bed and she feared she was going to be raped, jurors heard.
A Calgary man who drove over his wife with a U-Haul and left her to die alone in the middle of a snow-covered road had his second-degree murder conviction overturned and is now guilty of manslaughter, the province's top court ruled Tuesday.Ronald John Candaele killed Melissa Blommaert on Feb. 10, 2020.Following a trial in 2021, Candaele was convicted of second-degree murder when the judge found the killer intended to drive over his wife causing injuries that he would have known were likely to le
The Florida Highway Patrol recovered an AR-15 and a 9mm from 22-year-old Taylon Nichelle Celestine's vehicle
Alberta's minister responsible for liquor, gaming and cannabis says either he or the provincial regulator will review how a large plastic jug of vodka landed on liquor store shelves selling for less than $50."I don't think a four-litre plastic jug of vodka adds to the quality of the distillery industry we have in this province," Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally said at a news conference on Monday. "I don't think that it is responsible pricing to price it like that."Pict
GANDER, N.L. — A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday. Justice Melanie Del Rizzo told a courtroom in Gander, N.L., that although Dr. Louis Bourget violated his position of authority and trust, convicting him of a criminal offence and putting him in custody would serve neither the dentist nor the public. "I acknowledge that Dr. Bourget made a terri
CALGARY — A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month. Lawyer Michael Greene said Monday the hearing for his client Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is to be held May 24. "It was an inevitability. I mean, the (immigration) minister could always decide not to go ahead with it, but it doesn't seem to be happening at this point anyway," Greene said in an interview. "There's nothing to contest. You're convicted or yo
The children are ages 2 and 4, officials said.
The first parents convicted in a U.S. mass school shooting were sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Tuesday as a Michigan judge lamented missed opportunities that could have prevented their teenage son from possessing a gun and killing four students in 2021. “These convictions are not about poor parenting,” Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews said. The hearing in a crowded, tense courtroom was the climax of an extraordinary effort to make others besides the 15-year-old attacker criminally responsible for a school shooting.