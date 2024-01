The City of Baltimore welcomed the new year with the fewest homicides in nearly a decade, but that 262 number doesn't tell the whole story. As part of our In Focus commitment, we're digging into the data to give you a broader picture of the data. We've created this interactive graphic for you to explore the numbers, and will have additional analysis below. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/infocus/breaking-down-baltimores-2023-homicide-numbers