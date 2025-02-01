Breaking down Gov. DeSantis' budget proposal

Latest Stories
Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs
Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k
- CBC
Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says
Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears
The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.
- The Daily Beast
MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk
A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id
- HuffPost
Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof
Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.
- The Daily Beast
‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder
- CBC
U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha
- The Daily Beast
‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News
Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m
- The Canadian Press
From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.
- The Daily Beast
Why Trump’s Bid to Take Greenland Would Cause an Ozempic War
Attention, kids and your overweight parents and grandparents: Your favorite toys and weight-loss drugs could be priced out of reach if Donald Trump is serious. Denmark’s defiant message to the president that Greenland is not for sale is raising fears that the cost of some of America’s favorite products could shoot through the roof. The Scandinavian island has a smaller population than New York City, but its imports to the United States include popular products like Lego and the weight-loss drugs
- HuffPost
'Complete Chaos': Fox News Host Scorches Trump White House In Blistering Takedown
Jessica Tarlov knocked Jesse Watters over his sarcastic remark on federal workers that have been offered buyouts by the president's administration.
- The Daily Beast
FAA Administrator Quit on Jan. 20 After Elon Musk Told Him to Resign
The Federal Aviation Administration’s leader stepped down on Jan. 20, months after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. The move by Michael Whitaker means the FAA has no Senate-confirmed leader for one of the biggest crises in its history because he quit before Donald Trump took office. Whitaker ran the FAA for just a year but announced in December that he would step down on Jan. 20, as the new president was sworn in.
- The Daily Beast
Jim Acosta Wins Unlikely Ally After Trump ‘Danced on His Grave’
Conservative journalist Bill O’Reilly condemned Republicans, including President Donald Trump for “dancing on the graves” of his media critics Jim Acosta and Neil Cavuto, who both retired from their networks recently. On his podcast, No Spin News, O’Reilly acknowledged Acosta’s recent attack on Trump was “unfair” but quickly played devil’s advocate and pointed out that both reporters were probably forced to leave because of the president’s recent influence in the media industry. “He’s not a repo
- ABC News
Federal employees told to remove pronouns from email signatures by end of day
Employees at multiple federal agencies were ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures by Friday afternoon, according to internal memos obtained by ABC News that cited two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office seeking to curb diversity and equity programs in the federal government. "Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday," according to one such message sent Friday morning to CDC staff.
- The Daily Beast
Chris Christie Slams President Trump for Having No Clue About U.S. History
Former Governor Chris Christie says President Trump needs a history lesson. “The fact that you would assume that Donald Trump knows any American history is startling to me, Jon,” said Christie, speaking with Jon Stewart on his Weekly podcast show, adding, “‘cos he doesn’t.” “I’ve known him a lot longer and a lot closer than you have... and Jon, I am telling you, he doesn’t know,” said Christie. “I could give a lot of examples of how he messes up American history.”
- Fortune
A top legal expert says that Trump’s decision to fire the head of the NLRB is ‘completely unprecedented’: ‘Workers need to buckle up’
Trump’s decision to fire Gwynne Wilcox effectively shuts down the NLRB’s ability to function.
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump White House Attorney Offers Unvarnished Take On Key Trump Pick
Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.
- The Daily Beast
Kansas Media Slams Trump’s ‘DEI and Dwarfs’ Plane Crash Rant
A local news outlet in Wichita, the Kansas city reeling from the Washington, D.C., midair collision, has lobbed a scathing attack on Donald Trump for glossing over the loss of 67 lives and talking about “DEI and dwarfs.” The Wichita Eagle’s opinion page hit out after the president’s press conference the morning after the tragedy. The publication, the biggest in the area and owned by the McClatchy Company, slammed Trump for displaying a lack of empathy over the American Airlines flight that depar
- The Hill
Opinion - Elon Musk deserves the Nobel Peace Prize
Good for Elon Musk. He deserves it.
- HuffPost
Trump Blames DEI For Deadly DC Plane Collision
Trump claimed it was "common sense" that hiring practices seeking to prioritize diversity would backfire.