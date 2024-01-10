Breaking Down Governor Hochul's 2024 State of the State Address
7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy joins Voices to discuss Governor Hochul's 2024 State of the State Address
Comments from Donald Trump’s daughter didn’t sit right with critics on social media.
"We are at a moment of time where our democracy literally is on the line," Karofsky told WaPo about the wave of threats toward institutions.
Former President Donald Trump may have fought to keep his name redacted in court documents before a judge ordered to have it unsealed.
“It is very, very powerful evidence if you look at it with the prism of what Jack Smith has to prove at trial," said Harry Litman.
He’s fueled lies about Barack Obama, Ted Cruz, Kamala Harris and now Nikki Haley not being natural-born Americans. What do they all have in common?
A federal judge in Nevada dismissed a ballot eligibility challenge against former President Trump on Tuesday, ruling the challenger does not have proper standing. Federal Judge Gloria Navarro determined that the man who brought the challenge, long-shot GOP presidential candidate John Anthony Castro, didn’t have authentic standing to bring the suit, because he filed to…
Trump’s legal team has argued that a former president cannot be prosecuted for official actions undertaken while he was president.
The ex-president seemed to threaten the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals after its judges doubted his immunity claim. That will only help President Biden.
J.P.Morgan's Michael Cembalest prophesied a seismic moment for Biden this year in an investors newsletter.
Russia's exploding drones are forcing Ukrainian soldiers to move on foot and abandon vehicles, troops told The New York Times.
"Trump did this," the ad states, over footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
CNN's Boris Sanchez sparred with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, and suggested he was terrified of the truth.
"It has nothing to do with his legal peril," the former Missouri Democratic senator warned.
Michelle Obama says fears about the 2024 White House race keep her up at night. “I am terrified about what could possibly happen,” Obama said of this year’s presidential election in an interview on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, released Monday. “Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit…
The "Late Night" comedian also delivered "some terrible news" for Trump supporters in the form of a stinging supercut.
Ukraine recently shot down several Russian aircraft, and it's underscored a problem that's plagued Moscow for nearly two years, intelligence says.
Former President Trump on Tuesday insisted the case against him and several others in Georgia over efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results should be dropped after another defendant filed a motion accusing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) of improper behavior. “You had a very big event yesterday as you saw in…
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Donald Trump present for the first time in months, federal appeals court judges in Washington expressed deep skepticism Tuesday that the former president was immune from prosecution on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The panel of three judges also also questioned whether they had jurisdiction to consider the appeal at this point in the case, raising the prospect that Trump's effort could be dismissed. During lengthy arguments, the judg
Former President Trump said in an interview that aired Monday that he predicts the U.S. economy will crash and that he hopes it does so within the next year. In the interview with Lou Dobbs, Trump, the current front-runner in the GOP presidential primary race, explained that, if he were elected again, he would not…
Ty Cobb also predicted that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals would rule against Trump "fast and forcefully."