Breaking up encampments won't help people get housed, advocate says
An advocate for people who are homeless is calling on Windsor to look at the example set by Halifax as it considers how to handle tent encampments. Chris Ensing reports.
An advocate for people who are homeless is calling on Windsor to look at the example set by Halifax as it considers how to handle tent encampments. Chris Ensing reports.
A woman is dead after police in Georgia received an email from a Russian IP address claiming the sender had left a pipe bomb in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. A police officer with the bomb squad who was driving to meet his colleagues at headquarters hit another car, killing its driver, the Rome Police Department said in a press release. “I’m heartsick right now,” Greene wrote in a post on X.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments likening Kamala Harris's election loss to an attack on women's rights and progress earned him criticism from the country's premiers and from American billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday.
Bill Clinton weighed in on whether he believes President Joe Biden should preemptively pardon his wife Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump’s re-taking office in January during his Wednesday sit down on .The View Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Clinton whether he thinks Hillary Clinton should receive a pardon, especially following threats to further investigate her from Trump’s pick for the head of the FBI, Kash Patel. “They got a problem with her because,” Clinton began, laughing, “first, she didn’t do an
The president-elect's son congratulated Guilfoyle after he was apparently pictured holding hands with another woman.
The president said he "learned something" from the president-elect.
Russia has issued a travel warning to its citizens as it said tensions with the US are "teetering on the verge of rupture". Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, urged citizens on Wednesday to "refrain from trips to the US, Canada and with a few exceptions EU countries" over the Christmas period. "In the context of the increasing confrontation in Russian-American relations, which are teetering on the verge of rupture due to the fault of Washington, trips to the United States of America privately or out of official necessity are fraught with serious risks," Ms Zakharova said.
President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling him a "governor" and referring to Canada as a "great state" — another suggestion by the incoming president that this country should be part of the United States.Trump apparently joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that if the U.S. is going to run up lopsided trade deficits with Canada, it m
The federal labour minister says the government will remain on the sidelines as the Canada Post strike nears four weeks.
The Russian leader is suddenly very much in favour of "adherence to international law".
The New York attorney general’s office told Trump’s lawyers there was “no basis” for the president-elect to evade paying the massive civil fine.
The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. "He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website.
Alina Habba, the lawyer who President-elect Donald Trump says will serve as an Oval Office counselor, falsely claimed Tuesday that Trump did not separate migrant children from their families in his first term, a day after his top incoming border official admitted “it may happen” again. “I’m not looking to separate families at all,” Tom Homan, who Trump plans to appoint as his “border czar,” told a GOP holiday party in Chicago on Monday evening. “That’s not my goal. My goal is to enforce the law,
President-elect Donald Trump is planning a blizzard of more than 25 executive orders and directives on his first day in office on Jan. 20 as he seeks to dramatically reshape U.S. government policy on issues from immigration to energy. Two sources familiar with the effort said Trump has told his team he wants to make a "big splash" with the Day One orders, looking to exert his executive power with greater scale and speed than he did during his first term. In contrast, Democratic President Joe Biden issued 17 executive orders on his first day in office in 2021, many of which were aimed at rolling back Trump's policies.
Social media video surfaced Wednesday allegedly showing a warehouse in Syria stacked with captagon, an illicit drug that had transformed the country into a narco-state under former President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.
Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.
ANALYSIS: Their remarks show a changed attitude among the GOP toward Trump’s cabinet picks, writes Eric Garcia
President-elect Trump and those in his circle may have some ground to make up compared to former White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci when it comes to earning trust related to medical information, according to a new survey. The latest poll from Axios/Ipsos American Health Index shows that 45 percent of Americans say they either…
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes the CIA was behind the assassination of his uncle President John F. Kennedy, and he plans to prove it—with a little help from a friend, according to reports. Axios reported Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his daughter-in-law and former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to a role as deputy director of the intelligence agency, as part of an elaborate scheme to uncover mo
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A week after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, Elon Musk said his political action committee would “play a significant role in primaries.”
The former-and-future president didn't elaborate on who he thought should get a monument, so people on social media made their own nominations.