BREAKING NEWS: Fire engulfs home in Parkville

The Daily Beast

NewsmaxDonald Trump, who was impeached for inciting supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn his 2020 electoral loss, warned on Saturday that there will be a “bloodbath” for the auto industry if he doesn’t win the election this November.In his first campaign appearance since officially becoming the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, the former president headlined a rally in Ohio to whip up support for Bernie Moreno ahead of Tuesday’s GOP Senate primary. Moreno, a h