Brean man who murdered wife at their home jailed

A 71-year-old man who killed his wife at their home has been jailed.

Simon Steeves pleaded guilty earlier this month to murdering Denise Steeves, 59, at Diamond Meadow Lodge Park on Weston Road in Brean, Somerset.

Bristol Crown Court heard he stabbed Ms Steeves on 25 October 2023 and then called 999 to tell police he had murdered her.

Steeves was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years and two months at the same court earlier.

His sentence was then reduced to 13 years and 300 days due to the time he has already served on remand since his arrest.

Speaking after the sentence, senior investigating officer Det Insp Neil Meade said: "I want to express my heartfelt condolences to Denise's family and loved ones after she was so suddenly taken away from them.

"Steeves admitted in interview to fatally stabbing his wife, but said he had no recollection of picking up the knife.

"While no prison sentence will bring Denise back, I only hope this has given Denise's loved ones some closure as they continue to navigate life without her."

