Breckenridge snow sculpting competition ends at 9am today
Breckenridge snow sculpting competition ends at 9am today
Breckenridge snow sculpting competition ends at 9am today
'The View' cohosts couldn't stop chatting about each other's looks on Thursday's episode — here's what they had to say
Here's the real reason Kate Middleton's recovery and hospital stay in London is so shrouded in secrecy
David Cay Johnston spelled out what he believes is the former president’s real goal.
NEW YORK (AP) — He testified for under three minutes. But former President Donald Trump still broke a judge's rules on what he could tell a jury about writer E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault and defamation allegations, and he left the courtroom Thursday bristling to the spectators: “This is not America.” Testifying in his own defense in the defamation trial, Trump didn't look at the jury during his short, heavily negotiated stint on the witness stand. Because of the complex legal context of the
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary ticketed multiple rubberneckers with phones in hand following an accident that shut down both sides of the Outer Ring Road in St. John's on Thursday morning.The police force said several drivers passed by the multi-vehicle crash with their phones out, taking pictures and recording video of the scene. "Please pass through the collision scene attentively with first responders on foot," reads a post from the constabulary on social media. The crash happened around
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican National Committee has pulled a resolution to consider declaring Donald Trump the party’s “presumptive 2024 nominee" before he formally clinches the requisite number of delegates, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday. News of the withdrawal came shortly after Trump posted on his Truth Social site that, while he “greatly” appreciated the notion, he felt, “for the sake of PARTY UNITY, that they should NOT go forward with this plan, but that I shoul
(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is testing the waters on whether the US is ready to engage in talks for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War AdvantageOne of World’s Richest Doctors Sees Fortune Surge to $12 BillionJPMorgan Shuffles Top Managers as Jamie Dimon Prepares SuccessorsUS Extends Lead Over China in Race for World’s Biggest EconomyHe’s put out feelers to the US via indirect channels to signal he’s open to discussion, incl
Being cold never looked so good.
Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who is now playing in Europe, all have been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced
After it was reported handbag designer Christine Baumgartner has moved on from her ex Kevin Costner by dating their former friend and neighbour, a source has said ‘The Bodyguard’ actor had “strong suspicions” they were an item.
"Good luck sleeping tonight!" joked the "Late Night" comedian.
Her black bodycon dress was riddled with so many cutouts.
Conservative attorney George Conway suggested Thursday that former President Trump is “deteriorating” under the pressure of numerous legal cases and is lashing out at others in response as his reelection campaign rolls on. The comments came after Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech following Tuesday’s primary, which included repeated jabs at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki…
Chopra shares her daughter with husband Nick Jonas
The former president’s legal team requested a trial delay, saying Habba had been exposed to COVID and had a fever. She attended the party one day later.
Maine’s top court has declined to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump can stay on the state's ballot, keeping intact a judge's decision that the U.S. Supreme Court must first rule on a similar case in Colorado. Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows concluded that Trump didn’t meet ballot qualifications under the insurrection clause in the U.S. Constitution, but a judge put that decision on hold pending the Supreme Court's decision on the similar case in Colorado.
Back at work in Alberta after two weeks of vacation, Premier Danielle Smith chose as her first public appearance in 2024 a conversation on stage with Tucker Carlson, the U.S. commentator whose views and remarks became too much for his Fox News bosses to tolerate.On Tuesday night, they enjoyed a private dinner together in Calgary, these two former mainstream broadcasters, one now a government leader and one who's fielded speculation about becoming Donald Trump's vice-presidential running mate."An
The picture showed him covered with what appears to be sweat and heavy orange makeup or self-tanner lotion.
An Austrian man who had kept his daughter captive for 24 years and raped her thousands of times, fathering seven children with her, can be moved from psychiatric detention to a regular prison, a court ruled on Thursday. The decision, however, stipulates that Josef Fritzl, 88, will have to attend regular psychotherapy and undergo psychiatric evaluations during a 10-year probation period at the prison, Austria Press Agency reported. A request to release him from detention was rejected but the decision is still a win for Fritzl's legal team as conditions in a regular prison are considered an improvement, compared to strict controls in a psychiatric institution.