Breckie Hill speaks out on rumours of Barry Keoghan affair after his split from Sabrina Carpenter

Breckie Hill has "never met" Barry Keoghan - despite rumours that she had an affair with him.

The 31-year-old influencer was at the centre of hearsay that she had been the direct cause of Barry's split from pop megastar Sabrina but took to social media to insist that she has only ever seen the actor, 32, on screen.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: "I just recently got out of the hospital. I got into a skiing accident and I broke my spine. Now that I’m out of the hospital, I just wanted to make this video and address these rumors that have been circulating all throughout the internet.

"To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV from watching 'Saltburn'."

Meanwhile, Barry recently deactivated his Instagram and begged trolls online to stop destroying the reputation he had worked "extremely hard" to build.

He wrote on Instagram: "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to.

"I have to respond now because it's getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work.

"The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine.

"Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for."

Barry who has been open about having spent his childhood in the care system in his native Ireland - has two-year-old son Brando with his ex-partner Alyson Sandro and begged social media users to be "respectful" as the little one will have to read all of this in years to come.

He added: "Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also.

"Knocking on my grannies door.

"Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. Thats crossing a line.

"Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want

to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what.

I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older.

Please be respectful to all

Thank u x"(sic)

Former Disney Channel star Sabrina cast Barry in the music video for 'Please Please Please' over the summer and recently wrapped the North American leg of her 'Short n Sweet' tour and will hit Europe in March 2025, whilst her former partner is currently working on a film version of 'Peaky Blinders' for Netflix.

Sources close to 'Saltburn' star Barry then insisted he was "very present" throughout their relationship as he balanced their romance with being a father to his two-year-old son Brando, who he has with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro.

The insider told People: "He was a fantastic boyfriend to her and was very present through all she was going through as her career took off – he worked very hard to be there for her when she needed someone most. They had a great relationship and he really cared deeply about her – which you could see via the comments he would often leave on her Instagram page."

"He is at his strongest and happiest and is the best version of himself to date. He has been very resilient and triumphed through a lot to be in this place. He worked hard to get here and remains focused – and though he and Sabrina are on a break – that isn’t setting him back in any way – he has a lot of fortitude."

The source also insisted that cheating did not play a part in their split.

The insider said: "He was always very faithful to her from the start, there was no third party involved in their break or at any other point in their relationship. Reports indicating otherwise are entirely fabricated."