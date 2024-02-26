Can a 'breech' baby correct itself before birth?

If you're pregnant and you find out your baby is "breech," that means the baby's head is facing up rather than down. That could mean you will need to deliver b C-section, but not always. "(Babies) can be breech at any point during the pregnancy, and the earlier in the pregnancy it is, the more likely they are to be breech. When we start worrying about it or thinking about it more is toward the end of the pregnancy," Mercy Medical Center Dr. Janna Mudd said.