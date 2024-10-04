Breeders banned over 'blatant disregard' for dogs

Inspectors found more than 60 dogs which had not been spayed or castrated, and three litters of puppies [Cornwall Council]

Three breeders who kept dogs and puppies in cold and dirty outbuildings have been banned from keeping dogs and cats for 10 years.

Alison Gilbert, 60, Amy Gilbert, 33, and Jonathan Roberts, 36, of Lower Biscovillack Farm, St Austell, each pleaded guilty at Truro Magistrates Court to two charges of not taking reasonable steps to ensure the needs of the animals in their care were met.

Alison Gilbert and Amy Gilbert also admitted causing the unnecessary suffering of animals.

Cornwall Council said the defendants showed a "blatant disregard" for the animals.

The court heard officers from Cornwall Council’s licensing compliance team carried out an inspection at the farm in February 2023 following complaints from members of the public.

They found more than 60 dogs which had not been spayed or castrated, and three litters of puppies.

The dogs were kept in draughty, cold outbuildings, which were overcrowded and dirty.

The officers also found an outside cattery at the premises housing expensive cats such as Bengals, Maine Coons and Ragdolls with matted fur and faeces stuck to their coats.

The cattery was poorly ventilated and had an overpowering smell of ammonia from urine.

Improvement notices were served and officers reinspected the premises in April 2023.

They found the conditions had not improved and Alison and Amy Gilbert’s dog breeding licence was revoked with immediate effect.

During their subsequent investigation, the officers discovered that more than 200 litters of puppies had been sold over a period of a few years.

Some of the dogs had been bred two or three times in a 12-month period.

All three convicted were given a disqualification order preventing them from owning, keeping, and dealing in cats or dogs for a period of 10 years.

Amy Gilbert was also given a 12-month community order.

Alison Gilbert was fined £368 with a £147 victim surcharge, Amy Gilbert was fined £923 with a £114 surcharge and Roberts was fined £269 with a £108 surcharge.

The court awarded Cornwall Council full costs of £12,459.

Councillor Carol Mould, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said after the case: "These individuals showed a blatant disregard for the welfare of the dogs and cats in their care.

"The animals were being used purely for breeding purposes to make money.

"We will not allow breeders to treat animals in this way and I hope this case acts as an example to others."

