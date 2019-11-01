Breeders' Cup Classic favorites take to track at Santa Anita Park

SHOWS: ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 31, 2019)(BREEDERS CUP - Broadcasters and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'BREEDERS CUP'. NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES)

(SOUNDBITE)(English) TRAINER BOB BAFFERT SAYING:

"I just had McKinzie out here, he didn't want to go back in, all the, he had his ears, he knew they were taking pictures of him, he knows he's a stud, and so, but they know they're good, all my good ones, Justify, American Pharaoh, they just, when they came out they're just like alpha males, they just came out and they knew they were just like hey listen, you're breathing their air you know, and so it's fun to be around those kind of horses."

STORY: Tensions were running high at troubled Santa Anita Park this week ahead of the Breeders' Cup championships on Friday and Saturday as all involved hope the horses compete safely.

Thirty six horses have died at the famed Southern California venue since the season began in late December and although the track's safety record has improved since it implemented drug reforms in March, some trainers are still feeling uneasy.

Santa Anita Park has been under scrutiny over its alarmingly high fatality rate, which made international headlines and prompted investigations by the Los Angeles County district attorney and the California Horse Racing Board.

The attention has given a boost to the Horseracing Integrity Act, a federal bill that would set up a national anti-doping authority ban on the use of drugs on race day.

Six horses have died during the current meet, the most recent being a filly named Bye Bye Beautiful, who was euthanized after injuring her right front leg during a race on Sunday.

The changes implemented by the track, which included a ban on the use of race day medications that can mask existing injuries and lead to breakdowns, will be in effect during the Breeders' Cup.

The venue will have a record number of veterinarians on hand to examine each horse thoroughly before it is allowed to compete and quickly respond to injuries, officials said.

Anti-horse racing activists plan to protest at Santa Anita Park on Friday and Saturday, which in the past has led to arrests.

