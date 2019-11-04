Breeders' Cup Ends With 37th Horse Death Since December at Santa Anita Race Track

Another horse has died at the Santa Anita horse racing track.

On Saturday, Mongolian Groom was euthanized after severely breaking his leg while running during the $6 million Classic of the Breeders’ Cup at the California track, according to several reports.

According to ESPN, Mongolian Groom was competing in the 1 1/4 mile contest when his jockey, Abel Cedillo, suddenly pulled-up the horse near the eighth pole — after which spectators could see the 4-year-old hobbling on just three legs.

A screen was quickly set-up to shield the horse from viewers while an equine ambulance drove up to take him to a hospital. Upon examination by four veterinarians, it was recommended that the horse be euthanized, given the severity of his injury. Cup officials described it as “a serious fracture” in his left hind leg.

Mongolian Groom | Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock More

“The death of Mongolian Groom is a loss to the entire horse racing community,” a statement from Breeders’ Cup Ltd. read, ESPN reported. “Our equine and human athletes’ safety is the Breeders’ Cup’s top priority.”

“We have worked closely with Santa Anita leading up to the World Championships to promote enhanced equine safety,” they added. “Santa Anita has implemented numerous industry-leading reforms to enhance the existing health and safety measures with the intent of providing a safe racing environment.”

Mongolian Groom is the 37th horse to die at Santa Anita since December 2018. These mounting deaths have pressured the track’s owner, The Stronach Group, to enforce new rules surrounding training and medication for the horses — including stricter pre-race exams.

Mongolian Groom More

“Everything had been going so great,” Bob Baffert, a horse trainer, said before Mongolian Groom’s death was announced. “You just don’t know when it is going to happen. We try to keep them as safe as we can.”

After the closing races on Sunday, Santa Anita will not be open again until its winter-spring meet on Dec. 26, according to the Associated Press.

The Stronach Group told the outlet it’s looking into replacing the main dirt track with a new, synthetic one during the down-time as a way to increase the safety of the horses and riders. The California Thoroughbred Trainers organization has also volunteered to raise money for an equine MRI for Santa Anita.

