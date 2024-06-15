Breeze Airways begins service to Florida, South Carolina from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

CBC

An NDP MP who frequently joins parliamentary proceedings remotely from her riding billed the House of Commons for a trip she took to reportedly meet with "stakeholders" over the Christmas holidays in Quebec — travel that included bringing her husband and kids along at taxpayers' expense.Parliamentary travel records indicate NDP MP Niki Ashton was only in Ottawa on one occasion for four days during the fall 2022 sitting.But on Dec. 21 of that year, Ashton flew from Thompson, Man. to Ottawa — five