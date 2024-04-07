Breezy, Mild & Hazy Sunday, April 7 morning weather forecast
A flash of lightning striking the Statue of Liberty was captured by photographer Dan Martland as a powerful storm hit the northeast this week.
Ready for your next solar eclipse, Canada? Here are some of the surprising ways it could affect your weather
An increasing number of electric vehicles on Canadian roadways are helping the country reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, but will their batteries be resilient enough to weather more extreme events? Here is what some of the experts have to say
Blame Game If you're looking for someone to blame the worsening degradation of the climate upon, look no further than these 57 entities, which according to researchers are the main culprits behind climate change. The Carbon Majors Database, which compiles, as the name suggests, the worst carbon emissions offenders, has released a new briefing about […]
The Georgia Republican has once again skillfully made us pay attention to her.
Facing the lowest water levels in decades and an impending drought season that threatens water supply across the province, a volunteer advocacy group fears for the worst for the future of one central Alberta lake.Water pumped from the nearby Blindman River has kept Gull Lake, a popular water body about 30 kilometres north of Red Deer, Alta., at a healthy level for nearly 40 years. But after an invasive fish species started plaguing the river, forcing the province to halt all pumping efforts in 2
That poor iced coffee.
Their birth was a first in many ways.
Only labout 2,500 of the vulnerable animals remain in the wild.
Hell and Back NASA's Parker Solar probe didn't quite fly into the Sun, but it did the next best thing. In 2021, the probe barrelled straight through the heart of a huge coronal mass ejection — and survived — earning it the title as the first spacecraft to "touch" our star. Now, a new study […]
A rare magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the U.S. state of New Jersey Friday, with widespread shaking felt as far as Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick
President Joe Biden said, "everything is under control," after an East Coast earthquake centered in northern New Jersey shook skyscrapers and suburbs across the northeastern U.S. for several seconds Friday morning. (April 5)
"We're alive and live in New York," Joy Behar jokes The post ‘The View’ Hosts Poke Fun at New York Earthquake by Walking Out to Event-Appropriate Song appeared first on TheWrap.
There is a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather on Monday, potentially affecting those in the path of totality across much of Texas as well as parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.
A total solar eclipse will sweep across North America on Monday, April 8. Here's what you need to know about the event.
Alberta's irrigation district managers are proposing a $5-billion plan for water storage and conservation in the province's south as the region faces increasingly tight supplies of the vital resource. The plan is contained in a newly released report from the Alberta Irrigation Districts Association. It says lands drained by the South Saskatchewan River will face more pressure on their water supplies as the province's population grows and climate change continues to bite. Association director Mar
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty ImagesThe 4.8-magnitude earthquake that rattled the New York City area and frayed residents’ nerves on Friday morning was the biggest temblor to hit the region in nearly 150 years—and experts say it’s well past time to start taking the seismic threat seriously.According to the New York City Area Consortium for Earthquake Loss Mitigation (NYCEM), “thousands” of earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.0 or greater have occurred in New York State over the past few centuries a
The Liberal Democrats used freedom of information to reveal the gifts and hospitality received by the Environment Agency chief.
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian missing for days after a powerful earthquake in Taiwan has been found safe. Global Affairs spokesman Pierre Cuguen says in a statement that consular officials have been in contact with local authorities about the citizen and have reached out to the man's family. Central News Agency, a partially government-funded news agency, cited the Central Emergency Operation Center as saying the Canadian man is now camped near a hotel in Taiwan's Taroko
'There's no cure' for solar retinopathy