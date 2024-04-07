Breezy, Mild & Hazy Sunday, April 7 morning weather forecast

CBC

Facing the lowest water levels in decades and an impending drought season that threatens water supply across the province, a volunteer advocacy group fears for the worst for the future of one central Alberta lake.Water pumped from the nearby Blindman River has kept Gull Lake, a popular water body about 30 kilometres north of Red Deer, Alta., at a healthy level for nearly 40 years. But after an invasive fish species started plaguing the river, forcing the province to halt all pumping efforts in 2