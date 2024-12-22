Breezy, much warmer Sunday ahead

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
Footage of strikingly 'awesome' grizzly bear inspires witty reaction
Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…
- The Canadian Press
Winds exceeding 120 km/h reported in parts of B.C. coast
VANCOUVER — Part of the British Columbia coastline is reporting gusts exceeding 120 km/h as high winds batter the region.
- Prevention
A Mysterious Lifeform Has Emerged From the Bottom of a Lake That Should Be Entirely Frozen
Scientists thought that Lake Enigma was frozen from top to bottom. Then they discovered that water—and mysterious lifeforms—existed 11 meters below the surface.
- CNN
Trump’s energy strategy is ‘drill baby drill.’ It’s going to be much harder than that
President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a three-word energy policy: “Drill, baby, drill.” But with about a month to go until inauguration, early glimpses at his cabinet picks for energy and the environment suggest it’s not going to be that easy.
- The Weather Network
Hulking storms surround Canada on the winter solstice
Large storms swirled on either side of Canada today as frigid air swept North America for the first day of winter
- The Weather Network
Intensifying winter storm, heavy snow continues to impact Atlantic Canada
A significant pre-Christmas storm is impacting weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces
- Global News
Winter weather advisories in place across Canada
Across Canada, much of the country is under winter weather advisories for the holiday season. Anthony Farnell looks at the wind chills and heavy snow expected for the Atlantic and eastern provinces, and the rainstorms forecasted for B.C.'s coast.
- The Weather Network
Ontario’s final chance at a white Christmas rests on this clipper
All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday
- The Weather Network - Video
Storm guarantees a white Christmas for those hit in Atlantic Canada
Nathan Coleman reports from Atlantic Canada after an overnight snowstorm dropped over 20 cm of snow in many areas.
- The Weather Network - Video
A white Christmas is virtually certain in some Canadian cities
Which cities are expecting a white Christmas? Find out more with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- HowStuffWorks
The Albatross Soars Over Thousands of Miles of Open Ocean
The albatross is one of nature's most impressive flyers, soaring effortlessly over the ocean for days or weeks at a time, often without flapping its wings for hours. These majestic seabirds are built for gliding across vast distances as they search for food and connect distant parts of the world.
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Significant storm plasters East Coast with 20+ cm of snow
A high-impact winter storm snarled travel throughout Atlantic Canada overnight Friday and into Saturday
- CNN
Canadian man accidentally records humpback whale on underwater camera
Cinematographer and diver, Peter Mieras, accidentally captured this breathtaking moment after dropping his camera underwater off the coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia.
- CNN
‘Bizarre’ blob-headed fish and amphibious mouse among 27 new species found in Peru
Researchers on an expedition in Peru have discovered 27 animal species new to science – among them a “blob-headed fish” and a type of semi-aquatic mouse.
- CBC
New rules for coal mining in Alberta, but is the environment top of mind?
The Alberta government says it is developing rules that will shape the future of coal mining in the province and prioritize the environment, but some lack trust that the new policies will achieve their stated goal.
- Reuters
Australian authorities urge hundreds to flee out-of-control bushfires
Bushfires in Australia's Victoria state burnt out of control on Saturday, with authorities issuing an evacuation order at the highest danger rating for hundreds of residents in the state's west. The alert was for an area near the Grampians National Park, about 241km (149 miles) west of state capital Melbourne, and included rural towns such as Halls Gap, population 495. Authorities have warned of a high-risk bush fire season this Australian summer after several quiet seasons compared with the 2019-2020 "Black Summer" fires that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.
- The Independent
Incredible satellite images show Greenland’s massive ice sheet melting
Satellite observations have revealed the Greenland ice sheet’s rapid thinning, which has accelerated as the planet warms
- CNN
Winter weather could put a damper on holiday travel
As Christmas approaches and an expected record number of people across the country set off on their journeys, they may encounter travel trouble as winter storms threaten delays.
- CBC
Weather warnings cover parts of Nova Scotia as nor'easter rolls through
Parts of Nova Scotia are under weather warnings from Environment Canada as a nor'easter powers through the province, causing travel woes.Ferries travelling to Newfoundland from North Sydney have been cancelled. The ferries headed from P.E.I. to Nova Scotia have also been cancelled.There were many cancellations at the Halifax airport for early in the day, with delays and cancellations persisting into the afternoon.Environment Canada's warnings are calling for anywhere from five to 30 more centime
- The Canadian Press
Flood gates are dropped from a plan to protect the Jersey Shore's back bays from catastrophic storms
MANASQUAN, N.J. (AP) — The federal government has dropped huge gates at the mouths of three inlets, as well as internal waterway barriers from a plan to protect New Jersey's back bays from the type of catastrophic flooding they endured during Superstorm Sandy.