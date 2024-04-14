Breezy and warm on Sunday
WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the latest forecast.
Winter weather is not done with the Prairies, yet, despite parts of the region enjoying 20-degree temperatures this weekend. A potent snowstorm is in the works for parts of the region next week
Snow will touch almost every province in the country next week, as moisture and cold air moves in. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has details.
Twenty-tree loaded and three empty barges broke loose from their moorings along the Ohio River at Pittsburgh and floated uncontrolled until they were eventually recovered, officials said.
World-renowned primatologist and climate activist Jane Goodall says carbon pricing schemes like the one Canada has deployed aren't a silver bullet to solve the pressing threat of climate change.Speaking to CBC News during the Ottawa stop of her cross-country tour of Canada this week, Goodall said the jury's out on whether levying a consumer price on emissions will meaningfully improve the climate picture over the long term.Goodall, who just turned 90, said a carbon tax can seem punitive to consu
Cardboard glasses with black lenses were a hot commodity in the days leading up to Monday's solar eclipse. As April 8 drew near, the protective eyewear became hard to find. And some people even worried the ones they bought weren't legitimate.The eyewear allows people to look at the eclipse when the sun isn't totally covered. Staring at the exposed sun could otherwise cause eye damage. Moncton resident Diani Blanco said she was driving with her family to view the eclipse on Monday when they start
I had to see these, so now you do, too!
Matt Kraycar, owner of the Bluffton-based K&K Wildlife Services, rescued the alligator Thursday morning.
A new form of zero-carbon, on-demand energy could help bring stability to the grid with support on both sides of the aisle — if the diverse coalition now backing it can hold together despite clashing over politics and climate action. Geothermal energy, which taps the heat of the Earth for industrial purposes or to generate electricity, represents…
Newquay Zoo welcomes a Philippine spotted fawn, baby golden lion tamarins and a dusky padamelon.
A mass evacuation is underway in the Russian city of Orenburg, as severe flooding tears through parts of the country and northern Kazakhstan.
A new, widespread severe thunderstorm threat could take shape over the central US early next week and place millions at risk of destructive wind gusts, hail and tornadoes.
TORONTO — Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents were without power Saturday as high winds blew across much of the province. The electricity distributor says about 5,000 customers were without power as of Saturday evening, down from over 26,000 early in the day. Hydro One says crews are out in full force responding to the outages, caused mostly by wind blowing trees and branches down onto distribution lines. It says the highest winds are coming off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, while it is
As the soggy days come to a close in Ontario, wicked winds linger with snow in the forecast, Stay tuned as meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and impact of this impending weather system.
ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A team of about two dozen people is preparing the planned landing area for the complex rescue of an orphaned killer whale calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off northwest Vancouver Island. Veterinarians, whale response experts, First Nations members and logistics experts are expected to conduct a series of dry runs ahead of the planned rescue, which could occur within days. The federal Fisheries Department says in a statement many people are working tirelessly to develop and
Fighter pilots practice scrambling their jets so they can take off in minutes should a military threat arise. But what do they do when Mother Nature is the enemy?
Localized flooding is possible as some areas see up to 100 mm of rain over the next few days
Quebec officials have reported flooding on a handful of rivers north of Montreal and in Quebec City after heavy downpours fell on parts of the province this week.The municipality of Sainte-Émélie-de-l'Énergie, Que., declared a state of emergency after high water levels cut off about 100 households from road access Saturday. The state of emergency will be maintained until at least Sunday morning. Marc André Forget is among the residents affected by the flood. He's been living in the municipality
The eggs should have hatched over a month ago in Big Bear, California.
Prince Rupert residents can now apply for free retrofitting assistance to renovate their homes to a heat pump system, according to non-profit Ecotrust Canada. Ecotrust Canada said successful applicants will be given a project manager for the renovations, get help sourcing contractors and working with them and receive assistance obtaining rebates and loans. The non-profit – which has an office in Prince Rupert – said many residents in rural B.C. do not have the adequate access to energy-efficient
The smalltooth sawfish, a critically endangered animal, seems to be in even more danger than usual in the Florida seas.