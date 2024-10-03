Brenda Jean's Sober Living Struggling to Keep Facility Afloat
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins
Emily Strite's have been discovered after she was reported missing in April, officials said
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police in Kelowna, B.C., say they're investigating a violent attack on a girl that was captured on video on Friday night.
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A woman associated with MS-13 was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison for her role in luring four young men to be killed by more than a dozen members of the violent transnational gang in the New York City suburbs.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — As the sun rose Tuesday, Robert Robinson pulled himself from the sidewalk outside Fort Lauderdale's bus depot. It's where he'd slept — and become a violator of Florida's newest law.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A chance for parole was rescinded Wednesday for a former Los Angeles police detective serving a sentence of 27 years to life in the cold-case killing of her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986.
"My late husband was dying of leukemia, and his religious community made us pay for his 'sin' to save him, and it cost like $5,000."
A jury has found a Naramata, B.C., man guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two brothers in the B.C. Interior.Wade Cudmore, 35, was one of two men accused in the May 2021 drug deal killings of Kamloops, B.C., brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer.Their bodies were found shot, stabbed and beaten in the head near a forest service road not far from a house Cudmore shared with his mother.The 12-person jury returned the guilty verdict after deliberating over four days. While Cudmore
Rochelle Watts, 35, was found "safe" along with her four children in Australia on Monday, Sept. 30, according to police
Const. Boris Borissov, a Toronto police officer found guilty of misusing police resources, falsifying police reports and stealing from dead people, will serve seven years in prison, an Ontario judge ruled Tuesday."Mr. Borissov's conduct in stealing from the very persons he was duty-bound to protect and exploiting the investigative powers with which he was entrusted must be met with a stern denunciatory and deterrent response," said Justice Mary Ellen Misener, who found Borissov guilty of all 15
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into claims denied by Impact Plastics that managers did not let workers go. Several were swept away.
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
Members of Street Team SJ are mourning the sudden death of a homeless man whose amputations due to frostbite last winter sparked outrage and helped prompt changes.The body of Jamie Langille, 44, was discovered in a tent at an encampment near the Courtenay Bay Causeway and Crown Street intersection by a member of the public on Tuesday, around 8:45 p.m., the Saint John Police Force said Wednesday."The major crime unit, in co-operation with the coroner's office, continues to investigate the circums
As the rain from Hurricane Helene came down harder and harder, workers inside a plastics factory in rural Tennessee kept working. It wasn’t until water flooded into the parking lot and the power went out that the plant shut down and sent workers home.
Bill Jack Lincks was named a suspect in the disappearance of Morgan Nick
Natalie Shotter, 37, was found dead on a bench in Southall Park, west London, on July 17 2021 after a night out.
The teenager, whose name was not released by authorities, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July death of 48-year-old Octavia Redmond
Thai police have identified all the victims of Tuesday’s school bus fire and will release the bodies of all the victims to their families on Wednesday, according to a forensics department spokesperson. (AP Video by Tian Macleod Ji)
The incident took place in Taylor, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 28 after the older sister was reportedly left to babysit the 7-year-old