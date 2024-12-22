Brenda Lee's 2 Children: All About the 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' Singer's Daughters Julie and Jolie

Brenda Lee welcomed her first daughter, Julie, when she was 18 years old

Singer Brenda Lee and her husband of over 60 years, Ronnie Shacklett, are proud parents of two adult daughters, Julie and Jolie.

Known as the iconic voice behind "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," Brenda met her future husband at a Jackie Wilson concert, where she passed him a note saying, “Hi, my name’s Brenda, here’s my number. But I’m going to be gone for three months in Europe, working," according to The New York Times. He called when she returned to the U.S., and they married just months after, in 1963.

The couple had their first daughter, Julie, in 1964, followed by their second daughter, Jolie, a few years later. Despite Brenda's stardom at a young age (She recorded "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" at 13 years old), she kept her two children largely out of the public eye, save for a few early appearances like the 1972 Christmas parade in Nashville.

Now adults, Julie and Jolie have remained out of the spotlight. Brenda still performs, but as per Rolling Stone, she described her life as “just the regular day of a woman that has kids, grandkids, a husband and a house.” She told the outlet in 2018: “The thing about me is I’ve always led a normal life ... I’m probably one of the few artists that did.”



AFF-USA/Shutterstock Brenda Lee, husband Ronnie Shacklett and family at the Music City Walk of Fame Park induction ceremony on Aug. 21, 2018 in Nashville

Here’s everything to know about Brenda Lee's two children, Julie and Jolie.

Julie Shacklett

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Brenda Lee with her husband Ronnie Shacklett on Nov. 14, 1964 in the United Kingdom.

Brenda and Ronnie welcomed their first child together, daughter Julie Shacklett, on April 2, 1964. Brenda was 18 years old at the time.

According to The New York Times, Julie was born six weeks prematurely at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Per the The Tennessean, she married Keith Clay in October 1986 and has since welcomed children of her own.

Julie also helped her mother author the 2002 autobiography Little Miss Dynamite: The Life and Times of Brenda Lee.

Jolie Shacklett

AFF-USA/Shutterstock Brenda Lee and husband Ronnie Shacklett at the Music City Walk of Fame Park induction ceremony on Aug. 21, 2018 in Nashville

Brenda and Ronnie welcomed their second daughter, Jolie Shacklett, a few years after Julie was born.

Jolie has remained out of the spotlight throughout her life. She did, however, join her family at a luncheon to celebrate Brenda's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2022. She also attended the Music City Walk of Fame Park induction ceremony in Nashville in 2018, where Brenda earned a star.

While Brenda hasn't often opened up about her children's private lives, she has shared insight into her long-lasting marriage with Ronnie.

"I’m just me, and when I commit, it’s hard to get rid of me, and my husband will tell you that," Lee said on a December 2024 episode of Southern Living's Biscuits and Jam podcast. "I’m loyal to the ones that are loyal to me ... and in this industry that’s hard because everybody’s so busy, and it’s normal, but they’re so busy just trying to survive what this business offers."



