Brenda Song Makes Casual Date Night Look So Cool in This Timeless Denim Trend

Brenda Song is an LA institution—and so is her style.

Song and her husband, Macaulay Culkin, watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on their cross-country rivals, the Boston Celtics, at the Crypto.com Arena on January 24. While Culkin kept it casual and on-brand in double denim, Song provided a masterclass in sports fan fashion.

The actor paired an oversize goldenrod T-shirt the with a pair of ripped jeans, chunky patent black boots, and stacks of jewelry. (It's unclear in the photos, but it seems that Song's shirt features a portrait of Kobe Bryant.) Between the beachy blow-out, shredded denim, and XL shirt, this is the most LA outfit I've seen in a long time—and also proof that your hometown uniform never really goes out of style.

Denim trends in 2025 are a bit all over the place (barrel jeans and skinny jeans and low-rise jeans, oh my!), but Song proves that shredded denim, especially in a classic light wash, will always be a solid foundation. And if you need to dress them up for date night, a heavy gold watch and a Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra bracelet should do the trick.

Though she's best known for her wackier Disney Channel alter egos, like London Tipton on the Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Song is actually a sports fanatic. The 36-year-old shared in a recent profile for Bustle that she's constantly plugged in, and even gave Kate Hudson a primer on sports terminology while the pair were filming their latest Netflix show, Running Point.

“Kate used to always say, every day she wants to have a little mic and be like, ‘So Brenda, what’s happening in sports today?’" she said. "It was so much fun because I got to really step into something that I love and not a lot of people know that I love.”

The Mindy Kaling-created comedy, which premieres next month, stars Hudson as “ambitious but overlooked” sister in a basketball dynasty run by her brothers. After scandal, however, she finds herself running the fictional Los Angeles Waves. Brenda Song plays Ali Lee, the team's chief of staff who is labeled “intimidating” but incredibly savvy. Sounds like a lay-up of a role for the longtime Lakers fan.

