Brenda Song's Fiancé Macaulay Culkin Told Her 'You've Tamed the Beast' While Sitting in a Costco Parking Lot

Song and Culkin began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2022; they share children Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's relationship has introduced the Home Alone star to some of life's more casual comforts.

While Song, 36, spoke with Bustle in an interview promoting her new movie The Last Showgirl published Tuesday, Jan. 6, the former Disney Channel star shared that her fiancé Culkin, 44, had never been to a Costco store before they began dating in 2017.

“I had just dropped off my son at preschool and was with Mack. We were sitting at Costco and it hadn’t opened yet,” Song said, when asked how she landed her role in The Last Showgirl, which also features Pamela Anderson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Billie Lourd and Kiernan Shipka.

“Mack was sitting there going, ‘Babe’ — he had never been to a Costco before we started dating — ‘We’re sitting in a Costco. I’m wearing Crocs. Costco’s not even open yet. You’ve tamed the beast, honey,' " she added. "And I was like, ‘How dare you, sir!’ And my agent calls me and she’s like, ‘Hey, I have this really great script for you. Do you have a second? What are you doing?’ "

JJ Geiger for Bustle Brenda Song in 'Bustle'

Song, who shares share two children — Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2 — with Culkin, has largely stuck to appearances on television or streaming movies in the years since her run on Disney Channel in series like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Suite Life on Deck. "I was like, ‘Oh, I’m sitting in the parking lot at Costco before it opens,' " she told Bustle of her parking lot conversation with her agent. "She goes, ‘I need to get you a job.’ ”



Culkin and Song first met on the set of the 2019 movie Changeland, Seth Green's directorial debut; the pair began dating by the end of 2017 and Culkin first said the couple wanted to start a family one day in an August 2018 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The pair eventually welcomed their first child, Dakota, in April 2021; PEOPLE then confirmed Song and Culkin were engaged in January 2022. They welcomed their second child, Carson, in early 2023.



Olivia Wong/Getty Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song on March 15, 2024

Song told Bustle that she parted ways with her longtime managers and publicists in 2023 in an effort to work more often, adding that Culkin once told her she was "insane" for thinking her career may have already peaked.



“Family life is the most important thing, but I’ve always said to be the best parent, the best partner, I have to be the best me," she said. "And a huge part of that is work. I have to be able to honor that.”



The Last Showgirl releases in theaters everywhere Jan. 10.



