Brendan Cole hits out at Strictly Spoiler saying it ruins enjoyment of show

Brendan Cole has urged the person who keeps leaking the Strictly Come Dancing spoilers to cease and desist.

The results show is filmed directly after the live show on a Saturday, but goes out the following night.

Someone calling themselves the Strictly Spoiler has been regularly sharing the results online the night before, taking away the build-up of the big reveal.

Cole - who served as a professional dancer on the hit BBC dance competition from from 2004 until 2018 - is not a fan of spoilers, especially knowing first-hand the work that goes into putting the results show together.

Speaking to The Standard on behalf of Sky Vegas, he fumed: “I like watching the show Sunday night and not knowing who goes out. A lot goes into the results show, [such as] pre-records for the group numbers. It would just be too much strain on the show, which is why I guess they don't do it.”

Brendan Cole explained that ‘a lot’ goes into putting the results show together (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The New Zealand-born ballroom dancer, 48, also weighed-in on some of the decisions by the judges, saying he felt EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick had been “undermarked”.

He explained: “Jamie was a bit undermarked – the judges weren’t overly complimentary. He was strong technically – and the judges alluded to it – but it doesn’t mean it was a bad performance. They were a bit harsh on him, and he seemed deflated afterwards.

Brendan Cole said he thought the judges had ‘undermarked’ Jamie Borthwick (pictured) (BBC/Guy Levy)

“He must have put a lot of work into that number to make it look like that. He would have had to put in hours and hours to make that [number] look that good. If you compare that to Montell [Douglas] who in my opinion didn't do a very good number compared to what she's been doing, he was much better than her, yet he was on a lower score.”

Gladiators star Douglas and Johannes Radebe earned a near-perfect score of 35 for their Whitney Houston-inspired routine, however they still found themselves in the dreaded dance-off alongside Sam Quek Nikita Kuzmin.

The judges ultimately decided to save Douglas and send former field hockey star Quek home.

Strictly continues this Saturday on BBC One.