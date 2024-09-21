Brett Favre To Speak Before Congress

Latest Stories
- WWD
Melania Trump’s Modeling Days Revealed by Photographers
Three fashion photographers, who worked with the former first lady, described their time together, including two nude shoots.
- Yahoo News Canada
'I don't think I've ever respected Jagmeet Singh more': Canadians back NDP leader after 'corrupted b------' altercation with hecklers in Ottawa
Jagmeet Singh's training as an MMA fighter in high school is being credited for his confidence in standing up against "bullies."
- HuffPost
Trump’s Alarming Use Of A Word With A Deep Fascist History
Most people didn't notice when the former president used the term in a Truth Social post. But white nationalists did.
- BuzzFeed
Kamala Harris Is Going Viral For Her Unexpected Comment About Guns, And People Are Claiming It Could Win Over Republican Voters
"This clip is going to convince undecided white people in the Rust Belt to vote for her. I am being 100% serious."
- BuzzFeed
"I Never Looked Back": Republicans Are Revealing The "Breaking Point" Moments That Made Them Stop Supporting Trump
"I still kick myself and lament my voting decision in light of all that has transpired since."
- HuffPost
Ex-GOP Official Hits Donald Trump With A Cold, Harsh Truth On CNN
Geoff Duncan talked about the "epitome of stupidity" when it came to Trump-devoted Republicans.
- HuffPost
Pollster Exposes ‘Dog Whistle’ In Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Attack On Kamala Harris
One word "stinks of a racial trope," explained Cornell Belcher.
- The Independent
Fox News hosts furious after Kamala Harris gets jubilant reception at ‘meanest’ spice shop
Vice president said her visit to Penzeys Spices gave her some much-needed respite from debate prep against her Republican rival
- Reuters
U.S. national tortured to death in Ukraine by Russian soldiers, Moscow says
Russell Bentley, a U.S. national who went missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine early this year, is believed to have been tortured to death by Russian soldiers who are now set to go on trial, Russia's top investigative body said on Friday. Bentley died in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in April, Margarita Simonyan, head of Russia's state media outlet RT, wrote at the time, saying he had been "fighting there for our guys" and working with Russia's Sputnik news service.
- The Hill
Opinion - Is China preparing to attack Japan?
China may be preparing a surprise attack against Japan, involving a massive missile barrage against all major U.S. and Japanese military installations, in order to maximize the effectiveness of a massive amphibious operation to conquer Taiwan.
- The Canadian Press
Quebec premier calls on Bloc Québécois to help topple Trudeau government next week
QUÉBEC — Quebec Premier François Legault on Thursday urged the Bloc Québécois to help topple the federal Liberal government and trigger an election, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to disrespect the will of the province.
- HuffPost
Even Kellyanne Conway Is Concerned About Trump's Laura Loomer Connection
The onetime Trump adviser said she's had several conversations with her former boss about his new confidante.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Gloats Debate Audience ‘Went Crazy’—But There Was None
Donald Trump said the audience at last week’s presidential debate “went crazy” for him.The only problem? The debate didn’t have a live audience.In a Wednesday appearance on the Fox News talk show Gutfeld!, Trump again criticized the fairness of the debate’s moderation by ABC News anchors Linsey Davis and David Muir.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's
- The Daily Beast
Dem Rep. Jared Moskowitz Publicly Mocks James Comer’s Stalled Biden Probe
Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz landed a two-in-one dig at Republicans during a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday, simultaneously mocking Donald Trump’s much-criticized debate answer about health care and the GOP’s stalled impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.Holding up Rep. James Comer’s 300-page report, the Democratic congressman turned to the committee chairman and in jest asked him about when the American people should expect to see an impeachment vote.“When are we going to sch
- HuffPost
Lady Gaga's Dad Endorses Trump On Fox, And You Won't Believe How He Describes Him
Her father's praise for Trump might make it tough for the singer to keep her poker face.
- Reuters
Russia warns West and Ukraine of 'disastrous consequences' if Kyiv moves against Belarus
Russia warned the West and Ukraine on Friday of "disastrous consequences" if Kyiv moved against close Russian ally Belarus, making clear it would intervene to defend a country where it has deployed tactical nuclear weapons. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that Moscow was concerned by what she called increasingly "provocative" activity on the border with Belarus, saying she did not rule out that there could be attempts to escalate in the region. Days after Ukraine's surprise Aug. 6 incursion into Russia's Kursk region, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko - a loyal ally of President Vladimir Putin - suggested, without providing evidence, that Kyiv may have ideas about attacking Belarus.
- Business Insider
One of Russia's longtime allies says Putin's NATO rival is now a threat to his country
Armenia's prime minister said the CSTO, seen as Putin's NATO, "creates threats" for his country's future existence, after it pulled away from it.
- Business Insider
A Russian warlord who seemingly put a machine gun on a Cybertruck says Elon Musk 'remotely disabled' the militarized EV
Ramzan Kadyrov previously claimed the pickup was a gift from Musk and suggested he might send it into war against Ukraine.
- HuffPost
Guess Who's Set To Play JD Vance In Tim Walz’s Debate Prep Sessions
They have a record of telling the truth on Fox News.
- The Daily Beast
Republicans Are in a Civil War Over Trump’s Weed Plan
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is fuming mad with state GOP lawmakers who he says aren’t doing enough to stop a ballot measure—supported by former president Donald Trump—that would legalize marijuana in the state, according to a report in Politico.State Republicans have kept mum on the issue, but the news outlet noted DeSantis recently started lashing out against his colleagues who, unlike him he says, aren’t fighting to stop possible legalization.“You say you’re all about these issues, and then when