Brett Favre Speaks Out After Sharing Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis, Says It’s Been an ‘Ordeal’

"Thank you all for the love," the retired NFL quarterback said in a message to his supporters

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Brett Favre appears before the House Committee on Ways and Means on Capitol Hill

Brett Favre is thanking the public for its support after disclosing his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis before a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the retired NFL star, 54, shared a message on social media, speaking out after revealing earlier in the day that he now has the incurable disorder.

Related: Brett Favre to Be Deposed Over Mississippi Welfare Scandal

“First, I want to thank God for all He has done in my life,” his tweet began. “Next, thanks to Congress for giving me the platform to discuss a much needed TANF [Temporary Assistance for Needy Families] reform.”

Patrick McDermott/Getty Brett Favre, June 2022

Favre is currently involved in a Mississippi lawsuit alleging that he and dozens of others took money meant to go to welfare programs, instead pocketing the money for their personal use. He has denied the claims and has not been criminally charged.

“As you know, I was recently diagnosed w/ Parkinson’s which has been an ordeal. My wife, family, and friends have been supportive and I want to thank them for being there for me,” he added.

Related: Brett Favre's SiriusXM Show Suspended Following Alleged Involvement in Welfare Fraud Case

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback concluded, “To my fans and those wishing well — thank you all for the love.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson’s is a brain disease that impacts a person’s nervous system, causing uncontrollable physical movements such as shaking, as well as making it difficult to speak.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Brett Favre appears before the House Committee on Ways and Means on Capitol Hill

Farve disclosed his diagnosis while being questioned by Congress about the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ lawsuit against him, which was filed after Mississippi state auditor Shad White discovered roughly $77 million in TANF funds from 2016-2019 had allegedly gone to projects led by the athlete and others instead of to families in need.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s," the former football star reportedly said before lawmakers, according to NBC News, ESPN and Fox News.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor running the company pleaded guilty to taking [public] money for his own use,” Favre added.

Additionally, Favre and ex-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant were accused of using at least $5 million of the funds to build a volleyball stadium at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. The school also happens to be where his daughter was playing volleyball at the time.

PEOPLE previously reported that Favre claims to have repaid the debt. However, according to the state auditor, the retired quarterback still owes $228,000 in interest.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.