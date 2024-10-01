Breville just launched the ultimate coffee break

Learn more about the Breville The Fast-Track Barista Pack here.

If you're always craving a beautiful, aromatic latte or flat white from your local coffee shop, I'm with you. The problem is that I want to utilize my coffee maker at home and of course, I want to save some money by skipping the cafe. Breville just launched the ultimate coffee package so customers can enjoy their at-home coffee bar to the fullest. The new Fast-Track Barista Pack allows you to save on coffee or espresso beans and get easy access to how-to guides for making the prettiest espresso drinks with your specific Breville machine. Below, we've broken down how this new customer-focused offer works and how you can earn up to $200 in cashback!

Breville The Fast-Track Barista Pack

Breville's newest launch combines a trifecta of essentials: the espresso machine, the beans and the skills.

What does the Breville The Fast-Track Barista Pack include?

The new Breville Fast-Track Barista Pack includes everything you need to create specialty, barista-approved coffee at home. We've broken down the new launch and what it includes below:

A Breville espresso or coffee machine: Choose from a range of top-rated machines like the Barista Express, Barista Pro or Oracle Touch. Fresh coffee beans: Breville sources beans from top roasters, ensuring high-quality beans for your brew. Step-by-step expert guidance: You'll gain access to easy-to-follow tutorials and insider tips to help you hone your coffee-making skills. Cashback offer: Breville is offering up to $200 in cashback when you purchase coffee from the brand's delivery service, beanz.com.

How does this service actually work?

Breville wanted to create an offer that streamlined the shopping experience for its loyal customers. The Fast-Track Barista Pack makes it easy for customers to enjoy their new Breville machine with easy access to top-quality coffee and espresso beans as well as helpful video tutorials.

Breville's new Fast-Track Barista Pack combines a trifecta of essentials: the espresso machine, the beans and the skills.

Buy a Breville machine: Register your espresso or coffee maker within 30 days and receive two free bags of coffee beans. Cashback incentive: After you register your machine, you are eligible to earn $25 cashback on every $100 spent on beanz.com by Breville, up to a maximum of $200 cashback. Access a library of content: Learn how to become a home barista with Breville's curated selection of machine-specific tutorials, tips and tricks.

What makes this Breville offer special?

The Breville Fast-Track Barista Pack is the ultimate coffee-making solution. Breville believes there are three key pieces that can help customers make the most out of your home coffee bar. This pack combines a high-quality espresso machine, premium coffee beans and expert guidance so you aren't left Googling, "how do I make a latte?" after you unpack your coffee maker. Plus, you can get up to $200 cashback on your coffee purchases through beanz.com!

When is International Coffee Day?

Tuesday, October 1 is International Coffee Day. This day is a celebration of all things coffee-related! Pour yourself a cup of joe and cheers!

