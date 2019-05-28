Brewers rally from 4-0 deficit to trip Twins

Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from an early four-run deficit to edge the Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Milwaukee trailed 4-3 heading into the eighth when pinch hitter Hernan Perez led off with a double to the wall in left-center against reliever Taylor Rogers (1-1). Arcia followed with his sixth home run of the season, into the bleachers in left.

Arcia finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Corbin Burnes (1-3) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Josh Hader, despite giving up two hits and a walk, blanked the Twins over the final two innings to earn his 13th save.

Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer and Max Kepler had a double and single for Minnesota, which had its season-best six-game winning streak snapped. It also was just the second loss in the last 13 games for the Twins.

Minnesota jumped on Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead.

Eddie Rosario led off with a single and advanced to third two outs later on a single to center by Willians Astudillo, the first of five consecutive hits by the Twins. Luis Arraez then lined a single to center to drive in Rosario. Buxton followed with his fifth home run of the season, a three-run blast over the bullpens in left-center.

Milwaukee, retired in order in five of six innings by Twins starter Michael Pineda, cut it to 4-3 in the third. Keston Hiura and Eric Thames started the inning with back-to-back singles, then Arcia lined a double into the gap in left-center, driving in Hiura and sending Thames to third.

Lorenzo Cain followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in Thames, with Arcia also tagging and advancing to third. Christian Yelich then drove in Arcia with another sacrifice fly.

Buxton's home run was the 55th in the month for the Twins, tying the team's record for homers in May set by the 1964 squad.

