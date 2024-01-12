Brexit battles break out in fondue-land

Foundue

The annual five day Parliamentary ski trip to Davos this month – attended by MPs and peers including Liz Truss, Tim Loughton and Sara Britcliffe – was enlivened by an outbreak of Brexit wars over the cheese fondue.

It was Truss’s first ever visit to the Swiss mountain resort, the base for next week’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. It’s probably the nearest she will get to the WEF meeting, too.

One evening warmed up when ex-Conservative MP Phillip Lee got into heated debate with an elderly Tory peer about whether the NHS had been weakened by the effects on staffing of Brexit. Others joined in with some heckling.

The affable Lee – a GP who quit the Tories for the LibDems in 2019 – brushed off the dispute, telling me he has a “thick skin”. But it risked becoming a diplomatic incident. “Some of the Swiss came up to me and were quite shocked,” he said. Will we Brits ever get over Brexit?

What Would Rishi Do?

Rishi Sunak has to be more like Jesus, former defence secretary Sir Liam Fox told his New Year’s drinks party at the Carlton Club in St James’s this week.

Around 100 guests including Tory grandees Sir Gerald Howarth, George Osborne and Matt Hancock, cheered as newly-knighted Fox toasted his wife Jesme for becoming a “Foxy Lady”.

In a speech Fox urged ministers to tell a better story about Conservative successes since 2010, such as how Osborne and his successors slashed the deficit so the economy could cope with the Covid shock by the decade-end.

“As I said to the Prime Minister last week, ‘Jesus is not remembered for preaching theology, he is remembered for telling parables’,” Fox said. “Politics needs to be about stories not statistics.”

Garnier v Evans – no one hurt

History has been made between Tory MPs Mark Garnier and Nigel Evans who have restarted their fortnightly game of squash at the Royal Automobile Club on Pall Mall (the matches were paused after the younger Garnier kept injuring the older – and more slight – Evans).

“For the first time ever, we came off uninjured,” former trade minister Garnier told me at the One Nation Tory caucus’s drinks this week, adding that he still won.

Evans – a deputy speaker of the Commons – adds: “The b-----d beat me but coming off uninjured is a victory for me – I call it a draw.”

The pair meet again in a fortnight when normal service might be resumed.

No sex please, we’re Scottish

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has dropped all love scenes from her upcoming debut novel The Island Swimmer. She told the How To Be 60 podcast: “There’s no sex in it. People don’t write sex properly. We all know what happens and what goes on.

“And I thought ‘My mother is going to read it and I can’t put naughty things in it’s, so it’s a naughty-free zone.’ But hopefully it’s a good story that people will want to read.”

I will buy a copy Lorraine.

On with their heads!

Peterborough reader Max Craven wants to go further than Andrew Rosindell MP who appeared to suggest last week that hereditary peers should be restored to the House of Lords.

Craven wants “a quick one line Act of Parliament revoking all historic Acts of Attainder passed against peers between 1299 and 1746, to strengthen the reserve of hereditary potential members”.

Acts of Attainder were used by kings and queens to sentence people to death without trial, often for treason. Victims of the law included Thomas Cromwell, Catherine Howard and Elizabeth Barton, known as the Holy Maid of Kent. “That should pull in some diverse characters,” he tells me.

It sounds like an improvement on the current lot.

Selfie please, M’Lord?

Lord Arbuthnot of Edrom has been winning plaudits from unusual places for championing the cause of the sub-postmasters before it was fashionable and he was plain James Arbuthnot MP. “Two Labour MPs asked me for a selfie this week,” the Old Etonian peer told me with some surprise on a visit to GB News’ studios. No surprise here, James!

Brady’s publishing deal

Happy new year news for Sir Graham Brady, the long-standing chairman of the 1922 committee, who has been penning what will be an eye-opening account of his time overseeing the election and removal of five Tory leaders in 14 years. Publishing sources tell me Swedish company Bonnier has bought up the Brady memoir for a tidy sum.

It will be a must-read in SW1 and beyond.

