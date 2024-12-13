Brian Austin Green Reacts to Ex Megan Fox's Split from Machine Gun Kelly: 'Grow Up. She's Pregnant'

"I just want the best for her," Brian Austin Green said of his ex-wife

Brian Austin Green has broken his silence on Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's recent split.

Green, who was married to Fox from 2010 and 2020 and shares three children with the Subservience actress, told TMZ that musician Kelly should "grow up," given that Fox is pregnant with her and Kelly's first child together.

"I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that," Green told TMZ.



On Thursday, Dec. 12, TMZ published a video of Green, 51, speaking with one of its reporters outside a Starbucks in Calabasa, Calif., where he expressed that he was surprised to learn that his ex-wife, 38, and Kelly, 34, had ended their on-and-off-again romance just weeks after they announced they're expecting their first child together.

"I didn't even know. No. I had no idea," Green said when asked about the breakup.

After the reporter alleged that Kelly was unfaithful to his former fiancée, Green responded, "How old is he? Do you know? He's in his 30s. Nice... In your 30s, like — I don't know. Grow up. She's pregnant."

"I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids," Green, who shares three children — Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10 and Journey River, 8 — with Fox, continued.

"That's a shame. That's a shame. I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that."

Green and Fox first met in 2004 while filming the sitcom Hope & Faith and married in 2010. The pair split once during the 2010s, but their romance officially ended when Fox filed for divorce from Green in November 2020, just days after she and Kelly stepped out as a couple for the first time. Fox and Kelly got engaged in 2022.

The Transformers actress revealed in her November 2023 book of poetry Pretty Boys Are Poisonous that she suffered a miscarriage with Kelly, and she wrote poems about their relationship, including one titled, "32-Year-Old Narcissist Attempts To Quantify His Crimes."



Their relationship had its ups and downs. Shortly after the 2023 Grammys, an insider told PEOPLE that the pair had a fight and Fox is "very upset" and "won't speak to" Kelly. That March, Fox attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty solo — and sans engagement ring.

By May 2023, though, they were back to posing together on the red carpet. Still, a source told PEOPLE at the time that Fox "still seems hesitant" to plan a wedding.



A source close to Fox recently told PEOPLE that Fox "feels like she can't trust" Kelly in the wake of their latest split. "They have had so many issues in the past. Megan was always hopeful that they would be able to work it out. She seems over it now, though."



