Brian Cox Doubles Down On “Overrated Actors” And ‘Succession’ Co-Star Jeremy Strong’s Method

Brian Cox has doubled down on the description he used in his memoir of actors Johnny Depp and Steven Seagal as “overrated” and “ludicrous” respectively.

The Succession star published his memoirs in 2022, in which he described his The Glimmer Man co-star Seagal “as ludicrous in real life as he appears on screen.” In the same pages, he called Depp “so overblown, so overrated”, Quentin Tarantino’s work “meretricious”, Edward Norton “a nice lad but a bit of pain in the a**e” and director Michael Caton-Jones as “a complete a**ehole.”

This weekend, in an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Cox admitted he’d upset a few people over the years, but added in reference to Depp and Seagal:

“But then they probably think they’re overrated as well. So I’m not saying anything they don’t think anyway.”

Cox also doubled down on his criticism of his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong’s Method acting. He said Strong would be “an even better actor if he just got rid of that so there would be much more inclusiveness in what he did,” saying Strong’s approach wasn’t good for the acting ensemble – “it creates hostility.”

